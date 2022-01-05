Photos: Swanton, Wauseon girls compete at holiday hoops tournaments

Emma Crow of Swanton drives on Alicyn Brown of Fayette in the Bob Fisher Holiday Classic girls basketball tournament Monday, Dec. 27. The Bulldogs defeated Fayette but lost in the championship to Leipsic.

Frankie Nelson of Swanton handles the ball versus Fayette Monday, Dec. 27.

Wauseon’s Marisa Seiler receives her all-tournament award from Northwest Signal sports editor Jeff Ratliff after the conclusion of the Northwest Signal Holiday Classic last week. The Indians defeated Holgate in their first game but fell 46-33 against host Napoleon in the championship.

Wauseon’s Autumn Pelok poses for a photo with Heather Lane of the Northwest Signal. Pelok also made the all-tournament team.