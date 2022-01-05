Wauseon blows out Defiance

The Wauseon girls basketball team got a jolt on Tuesday night when junior center Hayley Meyer was able to return to the lineup against Defiance after suffering a knee injury back on Dec. 17 in the NWOAL matchup with Archbold.

According to head coach Dan Seiler, Meyer was diagnosed with a “deep bone bruise,” but earlier in the day Tuesday was cleared by her doctor.

With a pivotal league contest with Bryan on Friday, Seiler wanted Meyer to see some time on the court ahead of their meeting with the Golden Bears. She played into the fourth quarter, finishing second on the team with 17 points.

“We were gonna hold her out tonight, but I just thought she needed to get on the court,” Coach Seiler said. ”Bryan’s a big one on Friday. That’s gonna be a battle.”

In Tuesday’s contest, Wauseon had no problem with Defiance, winning 68-26.

Marisa Seiler paced the Indians with 22 points. She had 9 of those in the opening frame as they jumped out to a 19-6 advantage.

Seiler then hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first 1:16 of quarter two, around Elizabeth Hoffman’s triple for Defiance, giving the Indians a 25-9 lead.

Wauseon’s Autumn Pelok and Defiance’s Kinley Maynard exchanged hoops, followed by a basket inside by Mira Horvath of the Bulldogs. Another Pelok deuce extended the Indians’ lead back to 16, 29-13, with 4:31 before halftime.

They then outscored Defiance 12-5 over the next four plus minutes for a 41-18 advantage at the break.

“I thought we did some good things. Obviously there’s always room for improvement,” said Coach Seiler of the offense with Meyer back in the lineup. “The girls work hard. They play better when that starting five is together. They’re more comfortable with each other; they know where each other’s gonna be. And that’s huge. That all comes from summer basketball and from the last two years of playing with each other.”

The Indians opened the second half on a 12-0 flurry that put it out of reach. In that span, Meyer scored eight straight points.

Outside of Seiler and Meyer’s contributions, Pelok chipped in 13 points and Kadence Carroll 9.

Wauseon welcomes defending league champion Bryan Friday night in a NWOAL showdown. Both teams are 1-0 in the league.

“I think it’s getting the ball up and down the floor,” said Seiler on a key to the game. “Making them run with us. Play our tempo of game. If we can take care of the ball, good things will happen. Get back to rebounding, we got to rebound better than we have been in the past.”

Hayley Meyer of Wauseon works towards the hoop during Tuesday’s matchup with Defiance, a 68-26 win for the Indians. It was her first game back after missing over two weeks with a knee injury. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/01/web1_Meyer-drives.jpg Hayley Meyer of Wauseon works towards the hoop during Tuesday’s matchup with Defiance, a 68-26 win for the Indians. It was her first game back after missing over two weeks with a knee injury. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Wauseon’s Ellie Rodriguez pulls down a rebound Tuesday in the win over Defiance. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/01/web1_Rodriguez-with-rebound.jpg Wauseon’s Ellie Rodriguez pulls down a rebound Tuesday in the win over Defiance. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Kadence Carroll handles the ball for Wauseon Tuesday night. She finished with nine points. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/01/web1_Carroll-handles-v.-Defiance.jpg Kadence Carroll handles the ball for Wauseon Tuesday night. She finished with nine points. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Meyer returns

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.