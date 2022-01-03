Pettisville knocks off cold-shooting Fayette, 40-18

Fayette’s Alicyn Brown canned three third quarter field goals to keep her Eagles even for that eight minute stanza.

Unfortunately for Fayette, the Eagles missed their first 29 shots from the floor before Brown’s first hoop with 5:25 left in the third, and were down as much as 29 in a 40-18 loss to Pettisville Thursday in non-league girls basketball at Fayette.

Ellie Grieser knocked down a triple 12 seconds into the game, Amanda Grimm scored seven opening quarter points, while Leah Beck and Grace Crawford scored on putbacks to give Pettisville a 16-0 lead after eight minutes.

Hollyn Klopfenstein and Meleah Plank added hoops in the second — a period where the only Fayette point came on a Neveah Powers free throw — to run the Blackbird lead to 26-1 at the half.

Plank and Beck each added a bucket to give the Blackbirds their largest lead (30-1) before Brown hit her trio of buckets, along with Powers’ triple, to keep the deficit at 25, 36-11, at the end of three.

Grimm’s steal and score again pushed the Blackbird margin to 29 at 40-11, before Powers scored five straight and Keitlyn Sepp added a bucket for the final tally.

“We changed defenses up several times tonight, ” said Blackbird coach Jason Waldvogel. “I think that kept them off balance a bit. It was nice to see that we shot the ball better than what we did at the beginning of the season. If we can continue to do those two things, good things will happen for us.”

Fayette, who played without starters Jada Reinking and Brooke Vanderveer, was just 7-53 from the floor for the game while Pettisville shot 15-40.

Grimm had 10 points to lead a balanced Blackbird attack.

Pettisville (2-9) welcomes Edon Tuesday before traveling to Holgate on Thursday in BBC play. Fayette (0-10) is at Morenci Tuesday and Stryker on Thursday.