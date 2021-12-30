MileSplit named strategic partner of OHSAA for cross country, track and field

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with MileSplit to support the mission of the OHSAA and provide enhanced opportunities for the OHSAA cross country and track and field tournaments.

“The OHSAA aligns with partners that add value to our member schools,” said Doug Ute, Executive Director of the OHSAA. “Forming a partnership with MileSplit allows us to connect a great partner with member schools so that they can support our student-athletes.”

Since its founding in 2001, MileSplit has been the definitive website for scholastic track and field registration, results, and meet coverage in the United States. The platform is already used by many events and member schools around Ohio.

“We are honored to partner with the Ohio High School Athletic Association,” said Alonso Rodriguez, Director of Business Development at MileSplit. “We share a common vision of growing the sport of track and field and cross country through free online registration, real-time live results, and modern and interactive meet coverage that highlights athletes of all abilities. We are looking forward to working with the OHSAA for years to come.”

About MileSplit

MileSplit, which began operations in 2001, works with state editors to facilitate the business, as well as the publishing processes associated with the management of track and field and cross country meets. Its elaborate network is then able to provide in-depth coverage at the grassroots level from one state to the next. Simultaneously, these state portals distribute content to a national database that expands MileSplit’s unprecedented depth of national coverage. The scope of that national coverage allows readers to view many of the vital aspects of tracking the sports — through results, rankings, articles, videos, photos, statistics, and more.