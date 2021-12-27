Wauseon wrestling tops St. John’s

TOLEDO — Wauseon picked up eight wins by pin en route to a 67-9 victory in a wrestling dual at St. John’s Thursday.

“Proud of our guys tonight. We came out very aggressive and scored a lot of bonus points early on and really set the tone for the dual meet. Everyone fed off the previous match and we got on a good roll,” said head coach Mike Ritter.

One of those pins went to Collin Twigg at 113 pounds, who recorded his 100th win in the process. He turned over Derek Camacho in 1:45.

Other pins for Wauseon came from Larry Moreno over Mateo Mack at 120 pounds, John Martinez (126) over Orion Gonzales, Zaden Torres (132) over Jack Mathis, Lawson Grime (144) over Kaden Soto, Trenten Keesbury (150) over Alex Camacho, Connor Nagel (157) over Kleisten Bonnell and Connor Twigg (165) versus Darrell Cross III.

Also for the Indians, Antonio Torres earned a 13-1 major decision against Christopher LaPoint at 138 pounds, and Ben Tule defeated Devin Carmack 14-8 at 175 pounds.

Picking up forfeit victories for Wauseon were Zavian LaFountain at 106 pounds and Justin Duncan at 190 pounds.

For St. John’s, Gage Yackee defeated Chance Snow 10-4 at 215 pounds and Caleb Bowen pinned John Flores in the heavyweight match.

Wauseon is at the Medina Invitational Tournament this Wednesday and Thursday.

