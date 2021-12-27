Wauseon’s Autumn Pelok chooses University of Northwestern Ohio to further education, softball career

Autumn Pelok, right, a senior at Wauseon, recently committed to continue her education and softball career at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima. Above, Pelok poses for a photo on the softball diamond at UNOH with future coach, Tracy Coffman.
Autumn Pelok, right, a senior at Wauseon, recently committed to continue her education and softball career at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima. Above, Pelok poses for a photo on the softball diamond at UNOH with future coach, Tracy Coffman.