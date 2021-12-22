Wauseon girls top Napoleon, boys defeated in swimming action

The Wauseon girls swimming and diving team took down Napoleon 98-61 Tuesday, but the boys suffered a 124-47 defeat at the hands of the Wildcats.

Maggie Duden won a pair of events for the Wauseon girls. She earned victories in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Also for the girls, Grace Rhoades took home a title in the 200 IM and Reese Ankey in the 500 freestyle.

The Indians also won in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay.

Competing for Archbold, Elizabeth Theobald finished first in both the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.

On the boys side, Xander Ankney finished first in the 100 freestyle and Andy Scherer did the same in the 500 freestyle.

Team Scores

Girls- 1. Wauseon 98; 2. Napoleon 61.

Boys- 1. Napoleon 124; 2. Wauseon 47.

Boys events

200 freestyle- 2. Scherer (W), 1:53.33.

50 freestyle- 2. Reeder (W), 25.63.

Diving- 2. Schweinhagen (W), 138.55.

100 freestyle- 1. Ankney (W), 52.29; 2. Reeder (W), 57.55.

500 freestyle- 1. Scherer (W), 5:08.46.

200 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon (Pena, Bourn, Ankney, Scherer), 1:38.04.

400 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon (Reeder, Bourn, Ankney, Scherer), 3:41.84.

Girls events

200 medley relay- 2. Wauseon (Fisher, Kuntz, Freestone, Hallett), 2:07.68.

200 freestyle- 2. Ankey (W), 2:08.78.

200 IM- 1. Rhoades (W), 2:31.04; 2. Kuntz (W), 2:34.68.

50 freestyle- 1. Duden (W), 27.16; 2. Hallett (W), 27.32.

100 butterfly- 1. Theobald (Archbold), 1:01.77.

100 freestyle- 1. Duden (W), 59.87.

500 freestyle- 1. Ankey (W), 5:42.64; 2. Fisher (W), 5:47.08.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Ankey, Wasnich, Duden, Rhoades), 1:50.6; 2. Wauseon (Hallett, Freestone, Kuntz, McGinnis-Marshall), 1:53.06.

100 backstroke- 2. Fisher (W), 1:14.74.

100 breaststroke- 1. Theobald (Archbold), 1:13.84; 2. Kuntz (W), 1:17.07.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Ankey, Wasnich, Duden, Rhoades), 4:00.74.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/12/web1_Indian-logo-5.jpg