Posted on by

Photos: Local girls teams compete in league openers


Autumn Pelok of Wauseon looks for space during the NWOAL opener with Archbold Friday night. The Indians bested the Blue Streaks by a 65-50 final.

Autumn Pelok of Wauseon looks for space during the NWOAL opener with Archbold Friday night. The Indians bested the Blue Streaks by a 65-50 final.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Ellie Grieser of Pettisville, right, defends Jayma Bailey of Hilltop as she attempts to bring the ball up the court during a game Friday night. The Blackbirds dropped the Buckeye Border Conference opener to the Cadets, 55-23.


Paige Radel | AIM Media Midwest

Mackenzie Stasa of Wauseon, center, looks to dribble away from the defense after securing a rebound for the Indians.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Addison Moyer of Archbold dribbles around Kadence Carroll of Wauseon during the game on Friday.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Autumn Pelok of Wauseon looks for space during the NWOAL opener with Archbold Friday night. The Indians bested the Blue Streaks by a 65-50 final.

Ellie Grieser of Pettisville, right, defends Jayma Bailey of Hilltop as she attempts to bring the ball up the court during a game Friday night. The Blackbirds dropped the Buckeye Border Conference opener to the Cadets, 55-23.

Mackenzie Stasa of Wauseon, center, looks to dribble away from the defense after securing a rebound for the Indians.

Addison Moyer of Archbold dribbles around Kadence Carroll of Wauseon during the game on Friday.

Autumn Pelok of Wauseon looks for space during the NWOAL opener with Archbold Friday night. The Indians bested the Blue Streaks by a 65-50 final.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/12/web1_Pelok-drives-in.jpgAutumn Pelok of Wauseon looks for space during the NWOAL opener with Archbold Friday night. The Indians bested the Blue Streaks by a 65-50 final. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Ellie Grieser of Pettisville, right, defends Jayma Bailey of Hilltop as she attempts to bring the ball up the court during a game Friday night. The Blackbirds dropped the Buckeye Border Conference opener to the Cadets, 55-23.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/12/web1_Grieser-guarding-Bailey.jpgEllie Grieser of Pettisville, right, defends Jayma Bailey of Hilltop as she attempts to bring the ball up the court during a game Friday night. The Blackbirds dropped the Buckeye Border Conference opener to the Cadets, 55-23. Paige Radel | AIM Media Midwest

Mackenzie Stasa of Wauseon, center, looks to dribble away from the defense after securing a rebound for the Indians.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/12/web1_Stasa-v.-Archbold.jpgMackenzie Stasa of Wauseon, center, looks to dribble away from the defense after securing a rebound for the Indians. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Addison Moyer of Archbold dribbles around Kadence Carroll of Wauseon during the game on Friday.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/12/web1_Moyer-v.-Carroll.jpgAddison Moyer of Archbold dribbles around Kadence Carroll of Wauseon during the game on Friday. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest