Photos: Local girls teams compete in league openers

Autumn Pelok of Wauseon looks for space during the NWOAL opener with Archbold Friday night. The Indians bested the Blue Streaks by a 65-50 final.
Ellie Grieser of Pettisville, right, defends Jayma Bailey of Hilltop as she attempts to bring the ball up the court during a game Friday night. The Blackbirds dropped the Buckeye Border Conference opener to the Cadets, 55-23.
Mackenzie Stasa of Wauseon, center, looks to dribble away from the defense after securing a rebound for the Indians.
Addison Moyer of Archbold dribbles around Kadence Carroll of Wauseon during the game on Friday.
