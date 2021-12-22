Pettisville triumphs over Bryan

The Pettisville Blackbirds added another victory Tuesday, 39-31, in a non-league boys basketball matchup against the visitors from Bryan.

The first quarter began with Joey Ripke of Pettisville draining a three as Bryan settled into the game. It did not take Bryan long to answer back though, Craig Jackson opening up scoring for the Golden Bears with a quick two.

This back and forth action consumed most of the first quarter with another three from Gideon Myers and some quality baskets from Jaret Beck of Pettisville. A flurry of two-point baskets from Bryan’s Evan Cox and Jackson made the game close, ending the first period 11-8 Pettisville.

The physicality greatly increased as the second quarter was underway. Bryan notched two quick fouls with the aggressive nature of their press defense. It seemed to pay off though when the game was just about tied up at 11-10 with six minutes left in the half.

Cayden Jacoby of Pettisville used his height of 6’8” to regain control of the game, blocking a shot then continuing down the court to be fouled and make both free throws, putting the score at 13-10.

Cox finally returned the gesture hitting a jumper for Bryan after numerous misses and possessions by both teams.

Pettisville’s Nate Rupp was fouled, as well as Beck adding a few free throws each and extending Bryan’s foul count to nine at the end of the half. Bryan found themselves in the bonus both in the second and fourth quarters of the game.

Jackson came up with a huge block against a Pettisville attempted layup to close out the half with the Birds leading a low-scoring second quarter, 15-12.

A steal by Myers resulted in another Jacoby bucket, getting the Birds on the board immediately as the third quarter began. Zakkai Kaufmann also added a bucket for Pettisville with a possession that began off another Myers steal.

Carter Dominique started out for the Bears by hitting a shot with 4:50 left in the quarter.

The next couple of possessions slowed the game down with neither team tallying up any points until Joey Ripke hit a three followed by another Blackbird three, giving them one of their largest leads (25-16) at the end of the third.

Carter Brown of Bryan got the Bears off on the right foot hitting a three with seven minutes left to play, but Brown had to take a step back after accumulating three fouls.

With Bryan already having four fouls to start the fourth quarter, it was not long before the Blackbirds were shooting 1 and 1.

Jacoby added two points with six minutes left of play followed by a block against the Bryan offense, giving him the opportunity to shoot a couple of free throws after carrying the ball down the court.

Pettisville called a timeout with five minutes left in the game, but it was Bryan who came out like lightning implementing a tougher press. Ayden Pelz hit two free throws for the Bears after some lockdown defense jarred the ball out of Blackbird hands.

With four minutes remaining the score was 28-23 in favor of Pettisville.

Bryan grabbed their seventh foul sending Beck to the line where he hit his first shot and missed his second. After a jump ball it was Dominique that sent Ripke to the line for Pettisville where Ripke, like Beck, drained his first shot and missed his second.

Bryan called a timeout following the fouls with three minutes remaining and the score at 30-23.

A few more free throws by the Blackbirds added three points to their 30 and two jumpers by Sam Herold added four for Bryan.

The score sat at 35-27 after Ripke hit both free throws after being fouled while attempting a layup.

A timeout with 1:30 left in the game left Bryan in a scurry, fouling Jacoby resulting in Pettisville’s lead extending to 37-27.

Herold hit a handful of shots for Bryan with a minute left, but it would not be enough to outdo the Blackbirds.

Cox was the only double-digit scorer for Bryan with 10 on the night. Ripke and Beck both ended with 10 points for Pettisville (5-2).

The Birds will visit Archbold next Tuesday for a non-league tilt.

Jaret Beck of Pettisville puts up a shot from beyond the arc versus Bryan Tuesday night. He scored 10 points for the Blackbirds who held off the Golden Bears, 39-31. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/12/web1_Beck-3-attempt.jpg Jaret Beck of Pettisville puts up a shot from beyond the arc versus Bryan Tuesday night. He scored 10 points for the Blackbirds who held off the Golden Bears, 39-31. Paige Radel | AIM Media Midwest

Notches fifth straight win