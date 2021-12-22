Indians overwhelmed by Jackets, 74-38

Wauseon ran into a buzzsaw when hosting Perrysburg Tuesday night in non-league boys basketball action, as the Yellow Jackets sank a total of 13 3-pointers and won going away, 74-38.

The athletic Jackets were a handful for the Indians on this night, and it did not help that Wauseon was down a man, missing junior center Landon Hines.

Perrysburg started its three-point barrage right away with Joey Bohman and Matt Watkins knocking down treys in the first 1:45. Wauseon’s Jonas Tester then scored on a pass inside from Krue Powers, while Andrew Hunt answered for the Jackets.

Jude Armstrong sliced the Indians’ deficit in half (8-4) with a basket at the 5:48 mark but missed the opportunity at a three-point play. Kannon Klusmeyer would respond for the Jackets with a tip in off his own miss followed by splitting a pair at the foul line the next time down.

Carson Burt split a pair for Wauseon, then a Watkins triple from the corner and also a steal and score extended the margin to 11, 16-5, with 1:34 left in the quarter. That point differential would stay that way after one as the Indians’ Jack Leatherman hit a floater and Klusmeyer scored inside in the final minute.

The Jackets remained up by double digits for the rest of the contest.

As Perrysburg was pulling away, Armstrong drew contact and got to the line where he went 1 for 2 to make the score 26-10 just north of four minutes left in the half.

Perrysburg’s Austin Shultz was able to hit 3 of his 4 triples in the last half of the second quarter, including one as the final seconds ticked off the clock to put the Jackets ahead 39-14 at the half.

The Yellow Jacket lead would only grow after halftime.

While Matt Shaw scored on Wauseon’s first possession 20 seconds into the third, Gavin Fenneken of Perrysburg answered just over a minute later with a made jump shot. The Jackets then got three straight 3-pointers, two by Avery Hunt and one for Watkins, to grow the lead at 50-16 at the 4:38 mark.

Perrysburg (7-0) had three in double figures as Bohman finished with 16 points, Shultz 14 and Watkins 13. Leatherman had 10 for the Indians while Tyson Rodriguez chipped in 9.

Wauseon (4-3) now hosts Archbold (4-2) on Thursday in a non-league battle before competing in a holiday tournament at Paulding next Monday and Tuesday.

Tyson Rodriguez of Wauseon with an easy layup during the game with Perrysburg Tuesday. However, not much else came easy for the Indians on this night as they fell to the Yellow Jackets 74-38. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Wauseon's Matt Shaw bodies up Jack Mitchell of Perrysburg in the post Tuesday night. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Jonas Tester of Wauseon drives the baseline with Matt Watkins defending for Perrysburg. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Jack Leatherman of Wauseon stays with Perrysburg's Kannon Klusmeyer (4) during the first half of Tuesday's game. Offensively for the Indians, Leatherman led the way with 10 points. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

