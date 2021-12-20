Tigers come from behind to defeat Vikings, 47-40

Sometimes things that are free really aren’t free if you don’t take advantage of them.

Evergreen missed 11 of 19 free throws — including three front ends of the bonus — and Liberty Center scored a come-from-behind 47-40 victory on the opening night of Northwest Ohio Athletic League play in girls hoops Friday.

The Vikings came out smoking from the floor, hitting 6-8 in the first quarter.

Macy Chamberlin scored twice and dished to Jocelyn Schuster for another basket.

Addy Ricker converted a three-point play and fed Jessica Riggs for another basket as the Vikings took a 15-12 lead after eight minutes.

Bekah Bowser’s long triple gave Evergreen an 18-14 margin with 6:08 left in the half, but that’s when the Tigers began to stiffen on defense and chipped away at the lead.

Peyton Armey knocked down a triple with 34.8 to go to bring the Tigers within 22-21 and then turned a Viking miscue into a layup with 14.8 left that gave Liberty Center a 23-22 halftime lead.

Chamberlin’s jumper from the middle of the key regained a 26-25 Evergreen lead but Armey canceled that order with a long triple 17 seconds later to put the Tigers back on top.

Chamberlin tripled with 3:08 left for a two point Evergreen advantage and one more time Armey answered back, with her third long range shot of the night to give Liberty Center the lead for good at 33-32.

With the Tigers holding a 36-34 lead early in the fourth, Liberty Center bumped that to eight via a 6-0 run that spanned over three minutes in the quarter.

Alyssa Giesige scored inside, Kailey Blanton got a putback, and Emerson Gray hit a pair from the foul line to give the Tigers a 42-34 lead with 3:08 left.

For the game, the Tigers hit 15-24 from the line compared to the Vikes’ 8-19.

After their red hot start, Evergreen cooled to 15-39 for the game from the field while Liberty Center was 14-38.

Armey led the Tigers with 15 points. Bowser had 15 and Chamberlin 12 for Evergreen.

The next night, Evergreen broke away from a 22-22 third quarter tie to drop Maumee 43-30.

Bowser had 14, Ricker 11, and Chamberlin 10 for Evergreen who is now 5-3 on the season.

