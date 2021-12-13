Panthers down Streaks on the mat

Delta picked up four victories by pin and another four by forfeit in a 51-27 home win over Archbold Thursday in wrestling action.

The Panthers opened up a 33-0 lead on the Blue Streaks, taking the first six weight classes (106-138).

Adam Mattin (106) and Shane Kruger (126) won by forfeit. Delta’s Rylee Hanefeld pinned Archbold’s Mason Miller at 113 pounds, Evan Hanefeld pinned Jordan Rodriguez at 120 pounds for the Panthers, and Landon Lintermoot (132) also pinned Tristan Wyse in just 45 seconds.

Another win for the Panthers came at 138 pounds, as Carson Chiesa held off the Blue Streaks’ Gabe Chapa for a 5-2 decision.

Archbold would win the next three matches. At 144 pounds, Brodie Dominique pinned Daniel Thatcher of Delta in just 22 seconds, then Ian Grime pinned Caleb Lantz at 150 pounds, followed by Rusty Short getting a 10-6 victory over Dakota Sintobin.

The Panthers’ Kallen Incorvaia and Cass Chiesa won by forfeit at 165 pounds and 175 pounds, respectively.

Archbold took the next two weight classes — 190 and 215 — by pin. First was Wyat Ripke pinning Delta’s Luke Schlatter, then Dylan Aeschliman pinned Rollin Robinson.

Closing out the night was the defending Division III 220-pound state champion now wrestling heavyweight, Austin Kohlhofer of Delta, squaring off with Spencer Simon of Archbold. Kohlhofer was able to pin Simon in 41 seconds.

Delta’s Rylee Hanefeld, top, holds down Mason Miller of Archbold in the 113-pound match Thursday during a dual between the two schools. Hanefeld would pin Miller in 1:23. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/12/web1_R.-Hanefeld.jpg Delta’s Rylee Hanefeld, top, holds down Mason Miller of Archbold in the 113-pound match Thursday during a dual between the two schools. Hanefeld would pin Miller in 1:23. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Carson Chiesa of Delta, top, takes on Gabe Chapa of Archbold at 138 pounds. Chiesa defeated Chapa by a 5-2 decision. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/12/web1_Chiesa-at-138.jpg Carson Chiesa of Delta, top, takes on Gabe Chapa of Archbold at 138 pounds. Chiesa defeated Chapa by a 5-2 decision. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest