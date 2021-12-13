Indians top Edgerton, fall at Napoleon

Wauseon boys basketball split its games this weekend, winning the home opener with a 58-34 rout of Edgerton Friday, but falling at Napoleon on Saturday, 69-50.

In the game Friday night the Indians opened up a 9-0 advantage, they saw a little push back from the Bulldogs towards the end of the first quarter, but were able to get the lead to double digits as they cruised to the win.

“Edgerton’s got some offensive talent,” said Wauseon Coach Chad Burt after the game. “They got some kids that can score it. And I think you saw that at times. They hit some tough shots. I think, again, defensively I thought we did a pretty good job at contesting for the most part.

“Overall we got a lot of contributions and that was good to see.”

After a Landon Hines putback of his own miss extended the Wauseon lead to 15-5 with just under three minutes left in the first quarter, Edgerton went on a mini run. Corey Everetts scored four straight points for the Dogs, then Nathan Swank’s 3-pointer in response to a Jack Leatherman drive and score for the Indians pulled them within five at 17-12.

Wauseon’s Jonas Tester split a pair at the foul line to close out the first quarter scoring.

Tester picked up where he left off with a putback hoop 1:19 into the second, then Leatherman and Everetts exchanged 3-point baskets.

The Indians had both Tester and Jude Armstrong pick up their second fouls in the second quarter, forcing Burt to turn to his bench perhaps sooner than he would have liked. However, his boys answered the call.

Following Everetts’ triple, Matthew Shaw converted a bucket in the paint for Wauseon, Carson Burt then drilled a three from the top of the key, and two Tyson Rodriguez free throws put them up 30-15 with 3:11 before half.

“Playing time’s earned,” Coach Burt said on his rotation of players into the game. “We’ve got a lot of guys that can play. A lot of guys are a little bit green behind the ears at the varsity level — and that shows. Honestly that shows in stretches. We’ve done a lot of film watching, and kind of trying to point out some of the things that we’ve got to improve upon. And the reality is we might be playing 10 (guys), and some nights we might be playing less than that, who knows maybe some nights more than that.”

Wauseon limited Edgerton to just four points in the third period, outscoring them 12-4.

Hines had half of the Indians’ points in the stanza, including his breakaway slam dunk in the final minute for a 49-23 advantage. He had 14 points on the night, while Leatherman added 12, Burt and Tester each 9 apiece.

In addition to their points in the paint, Wauseon knocked down a quartet of triples on the night — two each from Leatherman and Burt.

“This is one of our, I think, one of our better perimeter shooting teams we’ve had in awhile,” said Coach Burt. “That’s something we’ve lacked, and we‘ve got a number of guys that are capable of making shots. I think you saw a little bit of that tonight — (we are) capable of spreading the floor. Again, I go back to what I said, we’ve got a lot of guys that can do some things if they buy into their roles.”

He added that defense is where he wants to see his team make the biggest improvement.

Wauseon, after Saturday’s loss to Napoleon, sits at 2-2 on the young season. They travel to Sylvania Southview Tuesday before hosting Genoa on Saturday.

