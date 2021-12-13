Wauseon cruises past Delta, 68-41

Wauseon scored in bunches as they were able to speed up Delta en route to a 68-41 victory at home in non-league girls basketball Thursday night.

The Indians hit half of their 8 3-pointers in the opening quarter — including three from Kadence Carroll — and got multiple baskets off turnovers to lead 28-10 after one.

A Khloe Weber steal and score cut the Panther deficit in half at 16-8, but they would be outscored 12-2 over the next 3:52.

Carroll’s three-ball kick-started the Wauseon charge. Marisa Seiler followed with a floater, Hayley Meyer swished a jumper and Carroll scored five straight. Grace Munger’s drive and score for Delta closed out the scoring.

The Indians nearly doubled up the Panthers (20-12) in the second period, building a 26 point margin by halftime. Seiler notched eight points in the frame, helping her team carry a 48-22 edge into the break.

Wauseon further ran away with it in the third quarter. They outscored Delta 13-2 in the first 6:25 of the period.

Seiler made a shot but missed her chance at a three-point play. She then scored off a dish from Carroll, Meyer added a putback hoop and an Autumn Pelok triple extended their lead at 57-22 with 5:48 left. Munger got Delta back on the board with a pair of free throws, but the Indians countered with Seiler’s putback of her own miss plus Carroll’s steal and score.

Wauseon led by 34 (61-27) entering the fourth quarter after Kate Friess hit a three for Delta with 22 seconds remaining in the third.

Seiler finished with 21 points and led all scorers. Carroll added 17 and Meyer 11.

Alani Haas had 12 points to lead Delta.

Wauseon opens Northwest Ohio Athletic League play this Friday by hosting Archbold. Delta welcomes Fairview Tuesday before traveling to Patrick Henry for the league opener on Friday.