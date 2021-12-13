Dogs lock down Stryker, 61-50

Swanton was able to outlast Stryker 61-50 at home in non-league girls basketball action Saturday.

The game started with Stryker walking down the court to make a euro-step right down the center of the court by Sage Woolace. The Bulldogs quickly took back the game, though, nailing a handful of shots and some lockdown defense by seniors Jayden Henricks and Frankie Nelson, limiting Stryker’s opportunities.

At the end of the first period, Swanton led the Panthers 10-4.

To open the second quarter Stryker sought to take over the game with Gabrielle Ramon hitting a three seconds into the quarter. But in response, Emma Crow of Swanton hit a three of her own.

This back and forth action progressed until Stryker began to prevail, leading to a Swanton timeout with the score tied at 13-13.

Frankie Nelson of Swanton, with two threes, led the Bulldogs in points on the day ending with 21, but numerous Stryker opponents battled to make the halftime score 23-23.

“We took off somewhat fast and took a lead, but left their shooters pretty open,” Swanton Coach Eric Oakes said after the game.

Stryker overcame a deficit during the second quarter and it continued to look optimistic for them as they opened the second half with a quick five points from Ramon, but the Bulldogs answered back hitting three 3-point shots, a few layups, and an occasional free throw to have the advantage going into the fourth quarter of play 46-31.

The fourth started similarly to the beginning of the third, with Nelson getting the points rolling. Woolace kept on as she handled the ball attempting to take back the momentum of the game, but the point difference grew between the teams — that is until Stryker took fire again with a multitude of threes forcing Swanton to take a timeout and re-adjust.

The amount of fouls Stryker accumulated did not help with their goals though. With Swanton shooting one-and-one, they were able to stretch their lead just enough to give them the advantage with five minutes left to go.

Stryker’s Ramon led the way with nine points within 5 minutes to end the game with 17 in total.

“We just got back to running our stuff, being calm, working good passes, and working our offense through instead of trying to do it all in one pass and the defense was OK today, but today we hit some shots obviously with the score being in the 60s for us is very good,” Oakes said on his team prevailing in the second half.

Swanton’s team had double digits put up by Frankie Nelson at 21 points, Katlyn Floyd added 11 points and Crow 10.

After Ramon, Woolace and Haylee Fulk had 11 each for Stryker.

Trista Eitniear of Swanton puts up a 3-pointer during Saturday's game against Stryker. The Bulldogs bested the Panthers 61-50. Photo by Paige Radel Emma Crow scores in the paint for Swanton versus Stryker Saturday. She finished with 11 points. Photo by Paige Radel Swanton's Alaina Pelland looks for room inside against Stryker. Photo by Paige Radel