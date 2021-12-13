Swanton boys now 5-0 on season

The Swanton boys basketball team showed off its offensive prowess, knocking down 7 first half 3-pointers and scoring 44 points in what ultimately resulted in a 73-49 home victory over Northwood on Monday, Dec. 6.

Cole Mitchey hit the first triple for the Bulldogs, a shot from the corner 36 seconds in, and that spurred a 10-0 run to begin the game. The Dogs closed the opening quarter on a 9-0 run, culminating with steal and scores from Nic Borojevich and Hayden Callicotte for a 21-7 lead after one.

Swanton outscored Northwood 18-4 in the first four minutes of the second quarter, led by a trio of 3-pointers from Sam Betz. He scored all of his team-high 15 points in the first half.

One of those Betz threes and then a fast break bucket by Callicotte extended the Bulldog lead at 39-11 with 4:11 before halftime. They would lead 44-17 at the break.

Swanton held a 30-point advantage as Mitchey sank a triple 26 seconds into the third period, and later eclipsed that mark when a Luc Borojevich three from the corner put the Dogs up 55-24 at the 4:46 mark of the stanza.

The Rangers failed to get the deficit under 20 points the rest of the way.

After Betz, the Dogs had Nic Borojevich finish with 14 points, Mitchey 13 and Luc Borojevich 12. Northwood’s Kaden Cluckey was the game’s leading scorer at 23 points.

Swanton remained unbeaten with a 55-36 win at Otsego Thursday and 53-44 triumph over North Central at home on Saturday. Nic Borojevich paced the Dogs both nights with 26 points against Otsego and 24 against North Central.

Swanton (5-0) is back in action next Saturday when they host Edgerton.

Swanton’s Luc Borojevich goes up for a shot as Mason Smith of Northwood defends during a game held Monday, Dec. 6. Borojevich finished the game with 12 points as the Bulldogs defeated the Rangers 73-49. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/12/web1_Luc-Borojevich-shot.jpg Swanton’s Luc Borojevich goes up for a shot as Mason Smith of Northwood defends during a game held Monday, Dec. 6. Borojevich finished the game with 12 points as the Bulldogs defeated the Rangers 73-49. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Sam Betz of Swanton defends Thomas McCrory of Northwood in the backcourt during a non-league matchup on Monday, Dec. 6. Offensively for the Bulldogs, Betz tallied 15 points. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/12/web1_Betz-defending-McCrory.jpg Sam Betz of Swanton defends Thomas McCrory of Northwood in the backcourt during a non-league matchup on Monday, Dec. 6. Offensively for the Bulldogs, Betz tallied 15 points. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Nic Borojevich scores for Swanton in the game with Northwood last week. He had 14 points in that contest, 26 more against Otsego Thursday, and 24 versus North Central on Saturday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/12/web1_Nic-bucket-v.-NWood.jpg Nic Borojevich scores for Swanton in the game with Northwood last week. He had 14 points in that contest, 26 more against Otsego Thursday, and 24 versus North Central on Saturday. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

