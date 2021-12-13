Archbold’s DJ Newman named Co-Offensive Player of the Year in Division VI

Archbold quarterback DJ Newman highlighted the list of local honorees receiving All-Ohio football honors.

The senior was named Co-Offensive Player of the Year and first team All-Ohio offense in Division VI. He was also a finalist for Ohio’s Mr. Football award, which went to Medina quarterback Drew Allar.

Also for the Blue Streaks, receiver Gavin Bailey was first team All-Ohio offense. Defensive lineman Devon Morris made the All-Ohio third team, while offensive lineman Hayden Dickman and linebacker Cayden Alvarado were each honorable mention.

Wauseon had a trio named honorable mention in Division IV. Getting the honor were receiver Jonas Tester, defensive lineman Matthew Shaw, and defensive back Jude Armstrong.

D-VI All-Ohio Football

Offensive Players of the Year: Beau Brungard, New Middletown Springfield; D.J. Newman, Archbold; Bryce Schondelmyer, Arcanum

Defensive Player of the Year: Norey Johnson, Cincinnati Deer Park

Coach of the Year: James Lee, KIPP Columbus

First Team Offense

Quarterbacks: Tyler Buescher, West Jefferson, 6-0, 155, sr.; Drew Carter, Nelsonville-York, 6-1, 185, sr.; D.J. Newman, Archbold, 6-1, 175, sr.; Beau Brungard, New Middletown Springfield, 6-0, 195, sr.; Andre Yarber, Oberlin, 5-11, 180, sr.; Bryce Schondelmyer, Arcanum, 6-2, 195, jr. Running backs: Maeson Long, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-10, 165, sr.; Lincoln Mollenkopf, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-9, 170, sr.; Jake Gill, Creston Norwayne, 5-10, 185, jr.; Will Butler, Mogadore, 6-3, 200, jr.; Ashton Snell, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-10, 165, sr. Wide receiver/tight end: MJ Book, West Jefferson, 6-4, 190, sr.; Gavin Bailey, Archbold, 6-1, 160, sr.; Tyler Schwieterman, Coldwater, 6-4, 190, sr.; Ty Powell, Dayton Christian, 6-1, 185, sr., Brennen Troutwine, Arcanum, 5-10, 160, sr. Linemen: Casey Brooker, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-2, 260, sr.; Easton Korody, Carey, 6-5, 280, sr.; Mason Ringler, Ashland Crestview, 6-2, 220, jr.; Travis Owen, Sullivan Black River, sr.; Lucas Datillo, New Middletown Springfield, 5-10, 195, soph.; John Avalon, Middlefield Cardinal, 6-1, 265, sr.; Grant Albers, Anna, 6-4, 280, sr. Kicker: Rece Verhoff, Columbus Grove, 5-7, 150, sr.

First Team Defense

Linemen: Gavin Carpenter, Barnesville, 5-8, 255, sr.; Owen Barker, Ashland Crestview, 6-3, 185, jr.; Baeden Hancock, Defiance Tinora, 6-0, 235, sr.; Marshall Yelkin, New Middletown Springfield, 5’11, 200, sr.; Cayden Sherepita, Wellington, 6-3, 215, sr.; Sidikiba Kaba, KIPP Columbus, 6-3, 270, jr. Linebackers: Riordan Stauffer, Fairbanks, 6-3, 240, sr.; J.D. Brumfield, Proctorville Fairland, 6-0, 195, sr.; AJ Schafer, Columbus Grove, 6-0, 210, jr.; Owen Johnson, Liberty Center, 5-11, 210, sr.; Aaron Groner, New Middletown Springfield, 5-8, 200, sr.; Michael Miles, Garfield Heights Trinity, 6-1, 190, jr.; Jake Hurst, Mechanicsburg, 5-9, 190, sr. Defensive backs: Dan Wagner, Columbus Africentric, 6-0, 165, sr.; Connor Morse, Ashland Crestview, 5-9, 170, sr.; Aidan Stephens, LaBrae, 6-1, 180, sr.; Tyler Mrakuzic, Sullivan Black River, 5-11, 154, jr.; Norey Johnson, Cincinnati Deer Park, 6-3, 192, sr. Punter: Emilio Duran, Ottawa Hills, 6-0, 175, jr.

Jonas Tester of Wauseon breaks free for a touchdown run in a playoff game against Van Wert. He was one of three Indians who received honorable mention All-Ohio honors in Division IV. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/12/web1_Tester-runs-for-TD.jpg Jonas Tester of Wauseon breaks free for a touchdown run in a playoff game against Van Wert. He was one of three Indians who received honorable mention All-Ohio honors in Division IV. Archbold quarterback DJ Newman runs for a first down during a playoff game versus Liberty Center. Newman was recently selected Co-Offensive Player of the Year and first team All-Ohio in Division VI. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/12/web1_Newman-FD-run.jpg Archbold quarterback DJ Newman runs for a first down during a playoff game versus Liberty Center. Newman was recently selected Co-Offensive Player of the Year and first team All-Ohio in Division VI. File photo