Photos: Hoops action from around the area

Macy Chamberlin of Evergreen contests a shot from Katlyn Floyd of Swanton on Thursday, Dec. 2 in a non-league matchup at Evergreen. The Bulldogs ended up defeating the Vikings 48-36.

Swanton’s Emma Sullivan at the free throw line in a game at Evergreen last week.

Josh Tresnan-Reighard of Delta gets into position underneath the basket in a game versus Tinora Friday. The Panthers fell to the Rams 33-26.

James Ruple of Delta drives in from the left wing against Tinora.

Bekah Bowser of Evergreen hits a shot during the game against Swanton last week.