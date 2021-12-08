Posted on by

Photos: Hoops action from around the area


Macy Chamberlin of Evergreen contests a shot from Katlyn Floyd of Swanton on Thursday, Dec. 2 in a non-league matchup at Evergreen. The Bulldogs ended up defeating the Vikings 48-36.

Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Swanton’s Emma Sullivan at the free throw line in a game at Evergreen last week.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Josh Tresnan-Reighard of Delta gets into position underneath the basket in a game versus Tinora Friday. The Panthers fell to the Rams 33-26.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

James Ruple of Delta drives in from the left wing against Tinora.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Bekah Bowser of Evergreen hits a shot during the game against Swanton last week.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

