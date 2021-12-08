Wauseon softball’s Olivia Gigax commits to Owens

Olivia Gigax of Wauseon recently committed to continue her education and softball career at Owens Community College. Front row, from left: Michelle Gigax (mother), Olivia, Alex Gigax (father). Back row: Wauseon assistant softball coaches Nick Lavinder and Roy Norman.
