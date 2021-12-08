Posted on by

Wauseon softball’s Olivia Gigax commits to Owens


Olivia Gigax of Wauseon recently committed to continue her education and softball career at Owens Community College. Front row, from left: Michelle Gigax (mother), Olivia, Alex Gigax (father). Back row: Wauseon assistant softball coaches Nick Lavinder and Roy Norman.

Photo provided

