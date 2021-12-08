Wauseon swimming drops matches

Wauseon swimming and diving suffered losses on Tuesday at home. The girls were defeated 108-75 versus Notre Dame Academy, while the boys fell 95-63 to St. John’s Jesuit.
Xander Ankney won the 100-yard freestyle for the Wauseon boys and also took second in the 100-yard breaststroke. Furthermore, Andy Scherer took first in the 200-yard freestyle and was runner-up in the 500-yard freestyle.
Wauseon had a winning relay team in the boys 400-yard freestyle relay.
On the girls side, the Indians’ Reese Ankney finished first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 59.93. She was also runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle.
In girls diving, Alyssa DiSanti posted the second best score with a 164.5. The Indians were victorious in the girls 400-yard freestyle relay.
Wauseon is back home on Tuesday, Dec. 14 when they host Bryan at 5:30 p.m.
Team Scores
Girls- 1. Notre Dame Academy 108; 2. Wauseon 75.
Boys- 1. St. John’s Jesuit 95; 2. Wauseon 63.
Boys events
200 freestyle- 1. Scherer (W), 1:53.35.
200 IM- 2. Pena (W), 2:29.35.
50 freestyle- 2. Bourn (W), 25.75.
100 freestyle- 1. Ankney (W), 52.61.
500 freestyle- 2. Scherer (W), 1:49.1.
200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon, 1:38.63.
100 breaststroke- 2. Ankney (W), 1:07.6.
400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon, 3:37.16.
Girls events
200 medley relay- 2. Wauseon, 2:08.56.
200 freestyle- 2. Ankney (W), 2:09.28.
50 freestyle- 2. Hallett (W), 27.1.
Diving- 2. DiSanti (W), 164.5.
100 freestyle- 1. Ankney (W), 59.93.
500 freestyle- 2. Rhoades (W), 5:41.9.
200 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon, 1:49.1.
100 backstroke- 2. Rhoades (W), 1:07.77.
100 breaststroke- 2. Kuntz (W), 1:17.05.
400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon, 4:04.51.