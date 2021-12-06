Evergreen sixth at Derr Memorial

NORTHWOOD — Evergreen had two individual champions en route to a sixth place team finish, and Swanton placed 11th in the 24-team Jim Derr Memorial Wrestling Tournament held Friday and Saturday in Northwood.

The Vikings posted a 144 team score while the Bulldogs recorded an 87. Perrysburg was the overall team champion, edging runner-up Waite 198.5-193.5. Whitmer was third with a score of 193.

Winning titles for Evergreen were Brodie Setmire at 113 pounds and Austin Pennington at 150 pounds.

Setmire reached the final with a pin in 1:23 over Logan Hagemeyer of Sylvania Southview, then he pinned Waite’s Bryce Jennings in 1:28 for the championship.

Pennington earned a trio of pinfall victories in the pool round. He then won 19-7 over Mason Chamberlain of St. Francis, pinned Woodmore’s Brant Deal in 1:34 in the semifinal, and edged Austin Smith of Waite 7-5 in the title match.

Evergreen’s Grant Richardson finished third at 165 pounds. Richardson picked up a pair of victories by pin in the pool round.

He was pinned by Garett Geldine of Woodmore to drop into the consolation bracket. However, he then defeated Justin Hire of Rossford 1-0, Cody DeKoeyer of Swanton 4-3, and won 10-3 in a rematch with Geldine to take third.

DeKoeyer pinned Dakota Sharp of Northwood in just 13 seconds, taking fifth for the Bulldogs.

Other high placements for the Vikings were Braden Studenka who finished fourth (144) and Carson Wyse sixth (106).

For Swanton Vinnie Fanelli finished third at 113 pounds and Camron Kirtz was fourth at 215.

Fanelli dropped a pair of matches in the early rounds, but bounced back by pinning Edward J. Garcia of Sylvania Northview in 3:22. He eventually fell to the third place match where Fanelli pinned Hagemeyer in 4:14.

Kirtz won three matches in the pool round. In the championship round he was pinned by Eli Wolph of Woodmore. Kirtz then won 8-5 over Ryan Ranes of Lake, defeated Jackson Bollin of Northview 6-3, and was pinned again by Wolph in the third place match.

Another high placer for the Dogs was Evan Smigelski who finished fifth at heavyweight.

Wauseon second at Trojan Duals

The Wauseon wrestling team won four matches to only one loss as they finished second at the Findlay Trojan Duals which concluded Saturday.

The victories for the Indians came against Tiffin Columbian (57-16), Olmsted Falls (66-10), Hoover (42-26), and Bowling Green (53-15). They were defeated 48-19 by Brecksville-Broadview Heights.

Wauseon had Collin Twigg at 113 pounds and Larry Moreno at 120 pounds finish 5-0 at the event.

Twigg registered two wins by pin, two by major decision, and one by forfeit for the Indians. For Moreno, he had two wins by pin, a pair of forfeit victories, and another by technical fall.

