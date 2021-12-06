Pettisville girls returns seasoned group

Pettisville girls basketball has basically its entire team returning as they look to continue to make strides as a program.

“We want to compete each night and keep improving. We plan to contend night in and night out,” said longtime head coach Jason Waldvogel.

A notable returnee for the Blackbirds is Ellie Grieser, a second team All-Buckeye Border Conference selection a season ago. Grieser averaged 10.1 points per game (ppg) during the 2020-21 season.

Other returning letter winners for Pettisville are Alli King (5.1 ppg), Grace Crawford (4.4 ppg), Amanda Grimm (2.2 ppg), Meleah Plank and Hollyn Klopfenstein. Bella Strauss and Lily Wiemken are newcomers to the roster.

“Willingness to work, play hard and want to compete. We should be a fairly balanced team with decent speed,” Waldvogel said of his team’s strengths this season.

Elise Hartzler is gone from last year’s team.

The Blackbird coach will hope to put his girls in the best position for success this season. Finding the right roles for each girl will be crucial.

“It will take time to adjust to different roles by most of our players,” explained Waldvogel on a weakness for his team.

The addition of Holgate to the BBC changes the landscape of the league. “It will be a different look with adding Holgate to the league and going to a single round instead of a double round. It could make things interesting,” said Waldvogel of the change.

Pettisville aims to improve on last season’s 2-16 record. They finished 2-10 in the league.

The 2021-22 Pettisville girls basketball team. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/12/web1_Pettisville-girls-team.jpg The 2021-22 Pettisville girls basketball team. Photo provided

Staff Report