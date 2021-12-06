Fayette girls basketball looking for scorers in 21-22 season

Fayette girls basketball has a lot of players, but not much scoring back, as they look to improve on last season’s results. The Eagles return eight letter winners, but their top three scorers are gone.

“We have a lot of girls returning, but they will have to play more significant roles this year,” said Coach Ryan Colegrove, who has amassed a 68-77 record in two separate stints as coach. “We will have to find scoring threats since all returning players averaged less than 3 points a game individually, and about 10 points combined.”

The production of Jensyn Robinson (3.5 ppg), Amber Gaona (4.5 ppg), and Trista Fruchey (13.6 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game), who was first team All-Buckeye Border Conference, must be replaced.

Senior Emma Leininger is the leading returning scorer with 2.8 points per game. She was also at 2.6 rebounds per game last year.

Also back are senior Gracee Bingman (2.1 ppg), senior Jada Reinking, senior Brooke Vanderveer (2.1 ppg), senior Alicyn Brown, junior Hannah Kovar, sophomore Nevaeh Powers, and sophomore Demi Storrs.

Although there are many returnees, overall there are only 13 girls in the high school program.

Newcomers include senior exchange student Keitlyn Sepp, sophomore Kenadie Ramay, and sophomore Emersyn Sinks.

Colegrove said his squad is very coachable and has good attitude and effort.

“If we progress as hoped, we could be competitive with most of the teams on our schedule,” the coach said.

The BBC will look a little different with Holgate joining the league this year.

“They should compete to be at the top of the league,” said Colegrove. “Montpelier, North Central, and Hilltop all return a strong nucleus of players and should be league title contenders as well. The league in general, should be pretty balanced.”

The 2021-22 Fayette girls basketball team.

By Drew Stambaugh