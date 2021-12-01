Big second half propels Swanton past Fayette in girls basketball

After a tight first half, Swanton used 13 third quarter turnovers to outscore visiting Fayette 15-0 and coast to a 41-16 win over the Eagles Monday night in girls basketball.

It was the Bulldogs’ second win of the year.

“We got after it better in the second half,” explained Bulldog coach Eric Oakes. “We went 100 all over the court and I think it got Fayette in a hurry and caused them some problems and we took advantage of some of those.”

Gracee Bingman canned two first quarter triples for the Eagles but Katie Floyd slammed one off the glass and Emma Crow also tripled to help give the Bulldogs a 9-8 lead.

Offense crawled like a clogged drain in the second quarter as Swanton shot just 3-14 and the Eagles were just 1-11.

Frankie Nelson hit all six Bulldog points — four off steal and scores — around Jada Reinking’s bucket and two Alicyn Brown free throws to give Swanton a 15-12 halftime lead.

The second half was the same but different.

The Bulldogs shot just 27 percent but had 36 looks at the rim thanks to 20 Fayette turnovers.

By the time Reinking hit the Eagles’ first field goal after a 20 minute dry spell from the floor with 1:36 left, Swanton had scored 24 straight points.

Nelson had nine of those and Alaina Pelland knocked down seven more to blow the game open.

Nelson was the only player in double figures with 15 points.

Swanton shot 15-63 while Fayette was 6-37.

The Bulldogs were guilty of 17 turnovers and Fayette had 29.

“I’m happy with the effort tonight but we still have a real long way to go,” admitted Oakes.

Swanton travels to Evergreen Thursday night and Bowsher on Saturday.

The Eagles were at Montpelier on Tuesday where they fell by a 61-11 final. Fayette (0-3) has their home opener Monday, Dec. 6 against Stryker.

