Coach Brittaney Cymbolin likes work ethic of her Vikings

Evergreen girls basketball will shoot to get its record closer to .500 this season. They have five players returning from a team that finished 8-14 and 0-5 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League a season ago.

“We are looking forward to the season and will be working hard towards controlling the controllable,” said head coach Brittaney Cymbolin. “We know our league will be tough, so we will need to focus on doing the little things well and doing our best to be successful one play at a time.”

The Vikings’ most notable returnee is Bekah Bowser who was second team All-NWOAL and honorable in District 7 last season.

Bowser averaged 11.3 points per game (ppg) during the 2020-21 campaign.

Also back are Macy Chamberlin (6.1 ppg), Sydney Woodring (5.9 ppg), Jocelyn Schuster (5.7 ppg) and Jessica Riggs.

“Our strengths will be our team’s work ethic and ability to work together as a team,” stated Cymbolin.

However, they do lose Jordan Lumbrezer (honorable mention All-NWOAL, District 7) and Morgan Foster (honorable mention District 7) from last year’s squad.

“Our weakness will be rebounding and depth,” Cymbolin said.

Newcomers for the Vikings are Addison Ricker, Lucy Serna, and Lydia Valentine.

Evergreen hosts Liberty Center on Friday, Dec. 17 to begin the NWOAL slate.

The 2021-22 Evergreen girls basketball team. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Evergreen-girls.jpg The 2021-22 Evergreen girls basketball team. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Evergreen’s Bekah Bowser drives along the baseline during a game with Fayette a season ago. Bowser was the Vikings’ leading scorer last season and returns. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Bowser-v.-Fayette.jpg Evergreen’s Bekah Bowser drives along the baseline during a game with Fayette a season ago. Bowser was the Vikings’ leading scorer last season and returns. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Staff Report