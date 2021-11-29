Posted on by

Viking boys seeking league crown


Staff Report

Evergreen’s Evan Lumbrezer tries to dribble out of a double team in a game against Swanton last season. Lumbrezer is back to lead the Vikings this season after being named NWOAL Player of the Year in 2020-21.

2021-22 Roster

No.NameGrade
2Eli Keifer10
3Evan Lumbrezer12
4Tyson Woodring10
5Brock Hudik12
20Ben Ruetz12
22Drew Gillen10
23Blade Walker10
24Ryder Hudik10
25Hunter Vaculik10
32Ethan Loeffler12
34Walker Lumbrezer11
42RJ Shunck12
45Landen Vance12

The Evergreen boys basketball team has many talented players returning as their hope of a second Northwest Ohio Athletic League title in three years is fresh on their minds.

“Experience. We have 6 returning letter winners and 5 starters back from last year, first time in 29 years I return my starting 5,” said veteran head coach Jerry Keifer on his team’s main strength for the upcoming year.

The Vikings finished the 2020-21 campaign 16-7 and fourth in the NWOAL with a 4-3 mark.

Their most notable returnee is Evan Lumbrezer. He was NWOAL Player of the Year, first team All-Northwest District and in District 7, and special mention All-Ohio a season ago.

Also back is Ethan Loeffler, a second team all-league and honorable mention All-District 7 selection last season. Then they have Brock Hudik, RJ Shunck, Eli Keifer and Tyson Woodring.

They do lose a pair of players in Austin Lumbrezer and Jake Fuller. However, they counter those losses with newcomers Drew Gillen and Ryder Hudik.

“Rebounding, we need to work to improve rebounding the basketball at both ends of the court,” Coach Keifer said on a potential weakness for his team.

Evergreen looks to battle for a league title in 2021-22. They won that crown outright two seasons ago, but last year that honor went to Archbold.

“We hope to contend for a NWOAL league title,” said the Viking coach.

Keifer predicts Archbold at the top of the league followed by Swanton and Wauseon.

