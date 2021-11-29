Posted on by

Marisa Seiler primed to lead Indians to glory


Staff Report

The 2021-22 Wauseon girls basketball team.

The 2021-22 Wauseon girls basketball team.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

The Wauseon girls basketball team’s returning letter winners for the upcoming season.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

2021-22 Roster
No.NameGrade
00Mackenzie Stasa9
1Johanna Tester9
3Madison Strain9
5Autumn Pelok12
10Adison Reckner10
12Ellie Rodriguez12
13Madison Strauss12
15 Marisa Seiler 12
21 Kaylin Ehrsam 10
31 Kadence Carroll 12
33 Ava Pelok 33
35 Hayley Meyer35

The Wauseon girls basketball team has numerous key pieces back for the 2021-22 campaign as they are set up to have another winning season.

The Indians will be led by Marisa Seiler, a first team All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League, All-District 7 and Northwest District selection from a year ago. Seiler was also chosen third team All-Ohio in Division III.

She averaged 19 points per game and 8.5 rebounds in 2020-21.

Also returning for the Indians is Autumn Pelok, a second team all-league, honorable mention All-District 7, and honorable mention All-Northwest District honoree. Pelok led the team in assists with 2.4 per game last season.

They also have Hayley Meyer (honorable mention all-league, District 7) Kadence Carroll (honorable mention District 7), Ellie Rodriguez , Madison Strauss and Kaylin Ehrsam.

“We have experienced players coming back and are looking to become more competitive in every game, stay healthy, and utilize our returning 7 letter winners to help grow the underclassmen,” said head coach Dan Seiler.

Newcomers to the roster are Mackenzie Stasa, Johanna Tester, Madison Strain, Adison Reckner and Ava Pelok.

However, the Indians do have to replace Chelsie Raabe. She was honorable mention all-league and in District 7 as a senior.

Wauseon finished last season at 15-6 with a 5-2 mark in the NWOAL. They ended up runner-up to outright champion Bryan.

The Indians will welcome Archbold on Friday, Dec. 17 to start the NWOAL portion of the season.

The 2021-22 Wauseon girls basketball team.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Wauseon-girls.jpgThe 2021-22 Wauseon girls basketball team. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

The Wauseon girls basketball team’s returning letter winners for the upcoming season.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Wauseon-girl-letterwinners-1-.jpgThe Wauseon girls basketball team’s returning letter winners for the upcoming season. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Staff Report

2021-22 Roster
No. Name Grade
00 Mackenzie Stasa 9
1 Johanna Tester 9
3 Madison Strain 9
5 Autumn Pelok 12
10 Adison Reckner 10
12 Ellie Rodriguez 12
13 Madison Strauss 12
15 Marisa Seiler 12
21 Kaylin Ehrsam 10
31 Kadence Carroll 12
33 Ava Pelok 33
35 Hayley Meyer 35