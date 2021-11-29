Marisa Seiler primed to lead Indians to glory

The Wauseon girls basketball team has numerous key pieces back for the 2021-22 campaign as they are set up to have another winning season.

The Indians will be led by Marisa Seiler, a first team All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League, All-District 7 and Northwest District selection from a year ago. Seiler was also chosen third team All-Ohio in Division III.

She averaged 19 points per game and 8.5 rebounds in 2020-21.

Also returning for the Indians is Autumn Pelok, a second team all-league, honorable mention All-District 7, and honorable mention All-Northwest District honoree. Pelok led the team in assists with 2.4 per game last season.

They also have Hayley Meyer (honorable mention all-league, District 7) Kadence Carroll (honorable mention District 7), Ellie Rodriguez , Madison Strauss and Kaylin Ehrsam.

“We have experienced players coming back and are looking to become more competitive in every game, stay healthy, and utilize our returning 7 letter winners to help grow the underclassmen,” said head coach Dan Seiler.

Newcomers to the roster are Mackenzie Stasa, Johanna Tester, Madison Strain, Adison Reckner and Ava Pelok.

However, the Indians do have to replace Chelsie Raabe. She was honorable mention all-league and in District 7 as a senior.

Wauseon finished last season at 15-6 with a 5-2 mark in the NWOAL. They ended up runner-up to outright champion Bryan.

The Indians will welcome Archbold on Friday, Dec. 17 to start the NWOAL portion of the season.

The 2021-22 Wauseon girls basketball team. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Wauseon-girls.jpg The 2021-22 Wauseon girls basketball team. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest The Wauseon girls basketball team’s returning letter winners for the upcoming season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Wauseon-girl-letterwinners-1-.jpg The Wauseon girls basketball team’s returning letter winners for the upcoming season. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Staff Report