Wauseon boys aim to cope with key losses

With many key losses from the 2020-21 team, Wauseon boys basketball will have to make the necessary improvements during the season in order to carry on the success of the program this season.

A year ago the Indians finished 18-5 with a 7-1 mark in Northwest Ohio Athletic League play.

“We have many new faces in new roles. We have won 17 or more games for 8 years in a row and have a group of kids that are eager to compete and establish themselves at the varsity level. We are inexperienced in some key positions, but they are a coachable group and will continue to grow and develop as the season progresses,” said head coach Chad Burt, who enters his 14th year at the helm of his alma mater.

Wauseon will have to deal with the loss of seven seniors. Notable departures are Connar Penrod, a first team All-NWOAL and All-District 7 selection a season ago; Kolton DeGroff, honorable mention All-NWOAL and All-District 7; and Isaac Wilson, honorable mention All-NWOAL and All-District 7.

They also lose Tyson Britsch, Easton Delgado, Jacob Hageman and Noah Sauber.

“We graduated a group of 7 seniors that made tremendous contributions both on and off the court. They will be difficult to replace,” explained Burt. “Team ball handling will be a point of emphasis and a major concern. We will need to develop our perimeter skills to (be) successful offensively as we return very little scoring from last year. We lack overall height, so rebounding is a concern. We have very little experience competing at the varsity level so we will need to adjust to the speed and physicality of the game quickly.

But, they do return Jonas Tester who was first team All-NWOAL, first team All-District 7, and third team All-Northwest District last season. Tester averaged 14.6 points per game (ppg) as a junior.

Other returnees for the Indians include Jude Armstrong (2.1 ppg), Carson Burt, Matt Shaw and Krue Powers. Newcomers added will be JT Gleckler, Ethan Borton, Landon Hines, Tyson Rodriguez, Jack Leatherman and Elijah McLeod.

“We have a group that is hard working and eager to learn. They are excited to follow up on the success from previous years and have been competing hard in practice,” Coach Burt said on the strengths of his team.

He looks for rival Archbold to repeat as NWOAL champions in 2021-22. After the Blue Streaks, Burt picks Evergreen to finish second, Swanton third, Liberty Center fourth, his Indians fifth, Patrick Henry sixth, Bryan seventh and Delta eighth.

“Overall, the league will be as balanced and competitive as it has been in a long time with a number of teams capable of winning the league title. Archbold has tremendous athletes and a large core returning. Evergreen, Swanton, and Liberty Center all have tremendous talent returning. Bryan, Delta, and PH will all be improved and capable of challenging on a nightly basis,” said Coach Burt.

2021-22 Roster No. Name Grade 5 Jonas Tester 12 10 Carson Burt 12 12 Jude Armstrong 11 14 Jack Leatherman 11 20 Ethan Borton 11 21 JT Gleckler 11 22 Tyson Rodriguez 10 24 Krue Powers 12 30 Landon Hines 11 32 Gavin Gerig 10 34 Elijah McLeod 10 40 Trey Parsons 10 42 Logan Patterson 10 44 Braden Vajen 10 50 Connor Keefer 10 52 Matt Shaw 12

