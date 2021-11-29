Swanton girls replacing top 2 scorers

Swanton’s girls basketball team will look to have another winning season in 2021-22 despite losing their top two scores from last season.

“I think as we get into the season we will continue to improve offensively and hope to be competitive throughout the year,” said head coach Eric Oakes of his season outlook.

Leading the list of returnees for the Bulldogs is senior Frankie Nelson, a honorable mention All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League and All-District 7 performer a year ago. Nelson averaged nearly eight (7.9) points per game (ppg) last season and six rebounds.

Katlyn Floyd is back after averaging 2.7 ppg and 3.1 rebound as a sophomore.

Other returners include Trista Eitniear, Alaina Pelland, Ashley Keaton, Megan Haselman and Jayden Hendricks. They will be adding newcomers Allison Fagerman, Olivia Gowing, and Emma Crow.

Having eight seniors is a major plus for the Dogs according to Oakes. “Should have good quickness. We have decent height on the team. Defensively we are stronger than on the offensive side,” said the Bulldog mentor.

Swanton does lose some key pieces from last year.

Gone is Aricka Lutz who was first team All-NWOAL, second team All-District 7, and special mention All-Ohio. She paced the Dogs with 13.7 ppg and 4.8 rebounds per game (rpg) in 2020-21.

Also, her sister Averie Lutz was second team All-NWOAL and second team in District 7. She notched 13.2 ppg and 4.2 rpg last season.

The Dogs will also have to replace Samantha Taylor (honorable mention All-District 7), Madalyn Peluso and Emma Operacz.

“Game experience is probably the biggest weakness. Offensively, shooting from the perimeter will be a concern,” said Oakes of his team’s potential weaknesses.

Swanton went 16-9 last year with a 4-3 mark in league play. They tied for third in the league.

Whoever wins the league this season will have to earn it.

“League has some very strong teams this year and will be a tough test for us every game,” Oakes said. “Think Wauseon, Bryan, Archbold will have the best shot at the league title. Liberty Center and Evergreen should be pretty strong also. Delta, Swanton, PH all replacing key players.”

The 2021-22 Swanton girls basketball team. Swanton's returning letter winners for the upcoming season.

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

2021-22 Roster No. Name Grade 0 Emma Crow 10 2 Emma Sullivan 12 3 Macy Pawlowicz 12 4 Olivia Gowing 10 10 Jayden Hendricks 12 11 Katlyn Floyd 11 12 Ashley Keaton 12 14 Morgan Pettit 12 15 Trista Eitniear 12 22 Frankie Nelson 12 23 Alaina Pelland 11 24 Allison Fagerman 9 31 Megan Haselman 11 41 Tiffani Nelson 12

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

