Potential is there for Swanton boys

With a pair of letter winners returning plus a few newcomers — both in and out of the program — Swanton boys basketball aims to have another winning season in 2021-22 under new head coach Bruce Smith.

Smith has served as an assistant for the Bulldogs the last two seasons and has made other stops in the area as head coach at schools like Delta, Sylvania Southview and Whitmer.

“Our success will depend on staying healthy and whether or not we can develop some interior offense to get some easy scores. If we can, we expect to be very competitive,” Smith said.

A main returnee for Swanton is junior Cole Mitchey, an honorable mention All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League selection last season. Mitchey averaged 5.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game a season ago.

Also returning is Hayden Callicotte, who averaged 4.5 points and 3 assists per game as a sophomore.

A newcomer from the Bulldogs’ roster is junior Kayden Davis who played JV. They are also adding two brothers transferring in from Rossford, senior Nic Borojevich and junior Luc Borojevich.

“Our strength will be perimeter quickness and a possible weakness will be inside scoring and rebounding,” noted Smith. “If we stay healthy we will be competitive.”

Swanton loses a pair of quality players from last season.

Josh Vance (15 ppg) departs after making first team All-NWOAL and second team All-Northwest District and District 7 in 2020-21. Furthermore, Andrew Thornton was first team in District 7, second team All-NWOAL and honorable mention all-district as a senior.

The Dogs finished last season at 14-10 with a 4-3 mark in league play. They hope to make some noise in the NWOAL this season.

Coach Smith has defending league champion Archbold winning it again this year. He picks Wauseon to finish second, Swanton third, Evergreen fourth, Liberty Center fifth, Patrick Henry sixth, Bryan seventh and Delta eighth.

Swanton hosts Evergreen this Friday, Dec. 3 for a non-league matchup.

The 2021-22 Swanton boys basketball team. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Swanton-boys.jpg The 2021-22 Swanton boys basketball team. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Swanton’s returning letter winners for the upcoming season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Swanton-boy-letterwinners.jpg Swanton’s returning letter winners for the upcoming season. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

2021-22 Roster No. Name Grade 00 Nate Vance 11 2 Ryan O’Shea 11 3 Jake Robinson 11 4 Drew Smigelski 11 5 Cole Mitchey 11 11 Sam Betz 12 21 Lathan Pawlowicz 12 22 Hayden Callicotte 11 23 Luc Borojevich 11 25 Nic Borojevich 12 33 Kayden Davis 11 44 Jesse Carrizales 11 55 Charlie Wood 9

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

