Vikings double up Stritch, 62-31

After falling behind by 18 points in the first quarter in an opening night loss at Lake last Friday, Evergreen flipped the scoreboard with a 27-6 advantage in the first eight minutes and rolled to a 62-31 romp over Cardinal Stritch Tuesday at Evergreen.

The Vikings forced 11 first quarter turnovers and used a pair of 9-0 runs to open the game.

Evergreen broke away from a 4-2 lead, mostly thanks to senior guard Bekah Bowser who scored seven of the next nine points, and she then dished to Addy Ricker for the other two in a span of 70 seconds to give the Vikes a 13-2 advantage.

With the Vikings up 18-6, Bowser hit her second triple of the first quarter, Macy Chamberlin knocked down another, and Jocelyn Schuster netted a 35-footer at the horn for a 21-point margin.

“We talked about having the slow start the other night and not having that happen again,” Evergreen Coach Brittaney Cymbolin said. “We focused the last couple days in practice doing the little things and I think it worked out well for us. The kids anticipated well in the back row defensively, that’s one of the things we have to do to be successful.”

Evergreen shot just 2-20 in the second quarter, but Stritch was even more subpar going 0-13 to help allow Evergreen to increase their lead to 34-8 by half.

Two more Bowser baskets in the third and a three-point play by Hannah Wilson got the Vikings ahead 47-18 heading into the fourth.

Bowser’s third three-ball with 6:14 left on the clock made her the girls’ career leader in three-point goals made, breaking the record previously held by Haili Mossing.

“We started really quick and I think we were happy that Bekah was so close to the record and I think that kind of got into our heads a little bit, especially in the second and third quarter,” explained Cymbolin of the shooting drought. “I thought once we slowed down and running our fast break into our offense we did a better job.”

Chamberlin dished to Lucy Serna for a hoop inside, then canned a triple try of her own and Ricker hit five late points for the Vikings.

Evergreen shot just 30 percent (23-73) but forced 31 Stritch turnovers.

“I thought we did a lot better job taking care of the basketball,” Cymbolin said. “Macy and Bekah did a great job cutting to the ball. Addison Ricker helped and Lucy Serna too. It’s always good to have the extra person help handle the basketball.”

Stritch was 10-48 from the field.

Bowser led the way with 20 points, while Chamberlin added 13 and Ricker 11 for the Vikings who are now 1-1.

Emi Castillo had 14, nine of those in the fourth quarter for Stritch.

