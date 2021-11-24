Streaks stymie Eagles in win

Using a stifling defense and an efficient offense, Archbold built up a double-digit lead (25-11) by halftime and would add two points to that margin after half for a 44-28 victory over visiting Eastwood in non-league girls basketball Tuesday.

The Blue Streaks’ Addi Ziegler led all scorers with 11 points. She converted a steal into points at the 1:04 mark of the first quarter, her second straight bucket to double up the Eagles at 12-6.

Harley Phillips then split a pair from the foul line for the Streaks and Sophie Rupp added a basket in the paint, making it 15-6 after one.

Archbold forced 26 Eastwood turnovers while committing 18 of their own.

“I thought half court defense was as good as its been in awhile tonight,” said head coach Brian Ziegler. “Especially in the first quarter. We rotated well, we guarded the ball well, and for our size we rebounded pretty well and allowed them only one shot. When we can play defense like that we’ll be in a lot of games.

A Ziegler bucket in the paint plus back-to-back shots made by Carly Grime put the Streaks ahead double digits with just under five minutes left in the first half.

Eastwood’s Amelia Ward countered with a basket at the other end, missed the and-one chance, then split a pair at the charity stripe a short time later.

Norah Ruffer of Archbold followed with a hoop on a run out opportunity, extending the margin at 23-9. She scored again with 1:24 to go and Paige Rost’s putback basket for the Eagles closed out the half’s scoring.

“We’re still a work in progress in our offense and we’re still learning some things and where our roles are. And who’s gonna be where. But I thought our ball movement was spectacular; I thought we made some good back cuts and got some backdoor layups,” Coach Ziegler said. “Just played unselfish. I think that’s how we’re gonna be all year. We’re not gonna have one leading scorer, we’re gonna have multiple girls that are going to be able to lead us in scoring.”

A pair of Addison Moyer hoops plus 1 of 2 free throws by Grime helped the Streaks to a 29-13 edge with six minutes left in the third stanza. That’s when the Eagles went on a mini run.

Kayla Buehler’s scoop shot, then a Kendall Gedert steal and score and 1 of 2 from the line by Kaitlyn Luidhardt pulled Eastwood within 11, 29-18, at the 1:53 mark of the third.

However, Phillips converted a drive to the hoop 38 seconds later, and her corner 3-pointer off an inbound play extended their lead back to 34-18 by quarter’s end.

“In one of the timeouts I said ‘we weathered the storm. You know we weathered the storm, now we’ve got to refocus and get our composure back.’ I thought we did that. Our senior leadership got us back to that. Addison Moyer played a heck of a game. She didn’t allow them to get into their offense very well,” said Archbold’s coach of his team thwarting Eastwood’s comeback attempt.

The two teams were even in the fourth quarter at 10-10.

For the game, Phillips finished with 10 points while Grime also had 10. Moyer added six points and five rebounds.

Rost had eight points to pace the Eagles (0-1).

Archbold (2-0) welcomes Wauseon on Friday for a non-league tilt.

Addi Ziegler puts in a bucket after an Archbold steal during Tuesday night’s matchup with Eastwood. She finished with 11 points on the night, leading the Blue Streaks to a 44-28 win. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Ziegler-off-steal.jpg Addi Ziegler puts in a bucket after an Archbold steal during Tuesday night’s matchup with Eastwood. She finished with 11 points on the night, leading the Blue Streaks to a 44-28 win. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Archbold’s Karsyn Hostetler passes the ball during Tuesday’s game. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Hostetler-passing.jpg Archbold’s Karsyn Hostetler passes the ball during Tuesday’s game. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Carly Grime of Archbold finishes a bucket for two of her 10 points on the night. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Grime-bucket-v.-East.jpg Carly Grime of Archbold finishes a bucket for two of her 10 points on the night. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Sophie Rupp of Archbold goes 1 for 2 at the free throw line. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Rupp-at-line.jpg Sophie Rupp of Archbold goes 1 for 2 at the free throw line. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.