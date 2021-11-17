Wauseon girls not at full strength ahead of bowling season

Wauseon’s girls bowling team has many letter winners returning but questions remain heading into the season.

“That’s hard to answer now,” said head coach Chuck Carr, referring to his team’s potential strengths for the season. “We have one bowler injured and on crutches and two bowlers ineligible for now. When they can bowl we will be a threat. The second half of the season will be promising for the bowlers”

If healthy, the Indians have a total of six returning letter winners. They include Danielle Carr, first team All-NWOAL; Rachel Carr, second team All-NWOAL; and Jayde Ramos, second team All-NWOAL.

Danielle Carr posted a 180.92 average last season, Rachel Carr 172.25, and Ramos 165 even.

Also returing are Alyssa Stricklen (130.42 average), Ember Pahl (130.4 average), and Natalie Stevens (137.88). Newcomers for Wauseon are Sereha Roberts and Monica Brown.

“Half of our bowlers are gone. We have no depth at this point,” said Coach Carr on weaknesses for the season.

Gone from last year’s team are Quinlynn Rohda (second team All-NWOAL). Rohda averaged a 173.76 for the Indians a season ago.

Wauseon finished last season with a record of 11-3. They almost qualified to state by tying for third at the district, but fell in a bowl off against Sandusky Perkins that ended their season.

“We have a lot of work to do with the new bowlers since they have never bowled before. We’ll be weak the first half and then better the second half,” said Coach Carr.

Wauseon hosts Tinora at River City Bowl-A-Way to begin the season on Monday, Nov. 29 at 4 p.m.

Danielle Carr of Wauseon in action during the sectional tournament last season at River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon. She is back after being named first team All-NWOAL in 2020-21. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Danielle-Carr-at-sectionals.jpg Danielle Carr of Wauseon in action during the sectional tournament last season at River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon. She is back after being named first team All-NWOAL in 2020-21. File photo