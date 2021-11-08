McKenna Babcock, Alexis Sarvo notch first team all-league honors for Owens

A pair of local athletes on the Owens Community College volleyball team received first team honors when the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) postseason awards were announced Monday, Nov. 1.

Owens freshmen Alexis Sarvo of Swanton and McKenna Babcock, an Evergreen alum, were both named First Team All-OCCAC.

Babcock was also named to the league’s all-freshman team. She is second on the team with 250 kills along with a .251 hitting percentage, seven assists, 229 digs and 39 blocks (three solo). She has 11 matches with 10-plus kills, including a season-high 16 twice, while tallying five double-doubles.

Sarvo has been one of the nation’s most dominant forces defensively at the net, racking up 82 blocks which is tied for the fifth-most in the country. On top of that, she’s totaled 163 kills, 11 assists, 13 aces and 31 digs over 29 matches. On Sept. 11, she notched a season-best 11 kills.