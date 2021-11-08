All-NWOAL boys soccer released

Wauseon’s Benicio Torres was named league player of the year when the Northwest Ohio Athletic League recently announced its all-league boys soccer teams.

Eli Delgado and Gavin Gerig also were selected first team all-league for the Indians. Krayton Kern made the first team for Archbold.

Nolan Risner and Carson Chiesa were chosen for NWOAL champion Delta.

Named to the first team for Evergreen was Tyson Woodring. Hayden Callicotte received the same honor for Swanton.

The coach of the year award went to Bryan’s Luke Collins.

First team

Hayden Callicotte, jr., Swanton; Quinn Brown, sr., Bryan; Tyson Woodring, soph., Evergreen; Krayton Kern, jr., Archbold; Eli Delgado, jr., Wauseon; Nolan Risner, jr., Delta; Carson Chiesa, sr., Delta; Isaiah Estelle, sr., Liberty Center; Gavin Gerig, soph., Wauseon; Cole Roth, sr., Liberty Center; Dom Malanga, fr., Bryan.

Player of the Year: Benicio Torres, soph., Wauseon.

Coach of the Year: Luke Collins, Bryan.

Second team

Colton Smith, sr., Bryan; Evan Lumbrezer, sr., Evergreen; Kaden Rufenacht, sr., Archbold; Mason Koback, sr., Swanton; Braden Vajen, soph., Wauseon; Bryce Gillen, jr., Delta; Shane Kruger, sr., Delta; Dane Riley, jr., Archbold; Anthony Tomaszewski, soph., Bryan; Manuel Gante, jr., Wauseon; Cody McDougle, jr., Liberty Center; Riley Dunbar, soph., Evergreen.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Brodie Dominique, Ethan Stuckey.

Delta: Max York.

Evergreen: Jon Burnep, Elijah Hernandez, Brodie Setmire.

Swanton: Brandon Robledo, Isaiah Bolyard, Dawson Garn.

Wauseon: Beau Reeder, Seth Richer, Colin Kinnersley.

Benicio Torres converts a penalty kick opportunity for Wauseon in a game this season. The sophomore was named NWOAL Player of the Year. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Torres-scores-PK.jpg Benicio Torres converts a penalty kick opportunity for Wauseon in a game this season. The sophomore was named NWOAL Player of the Year. File photo Carson Chiesa of Delta gets to a ball in open space. He received first team all-league honors for the Panthers. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Chiesa-in-open-field.jpg Carson Chiesa of Delta gets to a ball in open space. He received first team all-league honors for the Panthers. File photo Evergreen’s Riley Dunbar dribbles the ball upfield during a game this season. Dunbar garnered second team all-league honors for the Vikings. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Dunbar-through-defense.jpg Evergreen’s Riley Dunbar dribbles the ball upfield during a game this season. Dunbar garnered second team all-league honors for the Vikings. File photo