Area spikers notch first team honors

A pair of Archbold Blue Streaks received high honors when the Northwest Ohio Athletic League announced its all-league volleyball teams last week.

Addi Ziegler was named NWOAL Player of the Year for the league champion Streaks. Chaney Brodbeck of Archbold also tabbed first team honors.

Archbold mentor Debbie Culler was awarded coach of the year honors.

Also making the first team was Cameron Estep of Wauseon. Marisa Seiler made it for the Indians as a specialist.

Katlyn Floyd received first team all-league honors for Swanton. As a specialist for the Bulldogs, Sofie Taylor was first team all-league.

For Archbold, Keely Culler and Ella Bowman garnered second team all-league honors. Trista Eitniear and Maddie Smith of Swanton were also named to the second team.

Aaliyah Glover of Wauseon also made the all-league second team.

First team

Chaney Brodbeck, jr., Archbold; Cameron Estep, sr., Wauseon; Gwen Spengler, sr., Bryan; Katlyn Floyd, jr., Swanton; Kelsey Smith, sr., Patrick Henry.

Player of the Year: Addi Ziegler, sr., Archbold.

Coach of the Year: Debbie Culler, Archbold.

Second team

Keely Culler, fr., Archbold; Trista Eitniear, sr., Swanton; Ella Bowman, jr., Archbold; Eliza Jones, soph., Liberty Center; Aaliyah Glover, sr., Wauseon; Maddie Smith, soph., Swanton.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Carsyn Hagans, Olivia Liechty.

Delta: Khloe Weber, Alyesa Brown.

Evergreen: Nicole Johnson, Ellie Johnson.

Swanton: Brooke Dockery, Morgan Smith.

Wauseon: Jazmine Barajas.

Archbold's Addi Ziegler redirects a ball over the net in a game with Wauseon this season. Ziegler was selected NWOAL Player of the Year. Cameron Estep smacks one over the net for Wauseon in a game at Evergreen this season. She was named first team All-NWOAL for the Indians. Katlyn Floyd of Swanton records a kill against Wauseon. She was selected to the all-league first team.