Buckeye Border Conference fall scholars announced

The Buckeye Border Conference’s Scholar Athlete Program is designed to recognize those who not only participate in interscholastic competition, but also excel in the classroom. Those recognized by this program must be a junior or senior and have at least a 3.25 cumulative GPA.

The 2021 fall list includes:

Fayette: Drew Beauregard, Jocelyn Figgins, Owen Lemley, Emma Leininger, Austin Fetterman, Hannah Kover, Rebecca Stevenson.

Pettisville: Lyla Heising, Taylor Boger, Clara Damman, Karsen Pursel, Leah Beck, Elise Hoylman, Alli King, Isabella Strauss, Kate Roth, Renee Hoylman, Kelly Wyse, Rosemary Baer, Elisabeth Rochefort, Ellie Grieser, Anne Stuber, Harley Crossgrove, Bryce Beltz, Pete Rupp, Quinn Wyse, Gideon Myers, Sam Myers, Sean Adkins, Griffin Eash, Justin VanDenBerghe, Jaret Beck, Zach McWatters.