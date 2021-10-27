Local teams shine at district cross country

Multiple cross country teams from the area will compete at the upcoming regional meet in Tiffin after quality showings at district meets last Saturday.

Both teams from Wauseon advanced out of the Division II district meet at Columbus Grove.

The boys finished fourth and the girls were third.

For the Wauseon girls, Grace Rhoades took second with a time of 19:21.7. Maggie Duden finished third (19:34.6) for the Indians.

Emilie Wasnich came in at 18th (21:45), Natalie Kuntz 26th (22:5) and Alexandria Schultz 53rd (24:27).

Hunter Wasnich was runner-up for the Wauseon boys, running the race in 16:22.1. Also, Aidan Pena took seventh (16:52.9), Carter Nofziger 29th (17:55.4), Garrett Leininger 44th (18:48.6) and Zaden Torres 55th (19:26.5).

The Division III district at Liberty Center was split into two districts for boys and girls. In the District 1 boys meet, Fayette’s team earned third place to advance.

Jose Blanco was their highest finisher, taking fifth with a time of 17:16.41. Wyatt Mitchell finished 11th (17:44.94) for the Eagles, Chase Moats 27th (18:40.47), Evan Beauregard 31st (18:47.49) and Shane Maginn 55th (20:15.56).

Archbold’s boys qualified in District 2 where they were runner-up to Ottawa Hills.

The Blue Streaks’ Brady Johns took fifth overall at 17:01.5. Aden McCarty was eighth (17:41.71) for the Streaks, Caleb Harrow ninth (17:54.24), Brennan Garrow 13th (18:31.61) and Landon Stamm 15th (18:36.83).

Advancing individually for Pettisville was Zach McWatters at 10th (17:57.35). The Blackbirds were fourth as a team behind Tinora, a spot short of advancing.

Pettisville and Archbold each qualified out of the District 2 girls race at LC. The Blackbird girls finished first, Holgate second, and Archbold third.

Delta freshman Josilyn Welch won the race with a time of 19:43.15. Archbold’s Sophie Rupp took third (20:07.9), Leslie Burrow of Fayette was fifth (20:14.28), and Kendall Sears of Pettisville sixth (20:18.94).

Also for Pettisville, Sophie Sterken placed 16th (21:55.6), Madison Remington 19th (22:07.73), Elise Hoylman 25th (22:33.48) and Renee Hoylman 26th (22:38.84).

Karley Ramirez was eighth (21:00.51) for Archbold, Annika DeLong 17th (21:56.36), Allie Buehrer 18th (22:02.31) and Alison Roehrig 27th (22:39.47).

The Tiffin Regional is this Saturday at Hedges Boyer Park beginning at 9 a.m. with the Division III girls race.

Wauseon’s Hunter Wasnich runs to the finish line at the NWOAL meet earlier this month. Wasnich was runner-up for the Indians who took fourth at the Division II district at Columbus Grove on Saturday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/10/web1_Wasnich-running.jpg Wauseon’s Hunter Wasnich runs to the finish line at the NWOAL meet earlier this month. Wasnich was runner-up for the Indians who took fourth at the Division II district at Columbus Grove on Saturday. File photo Josilyn Welch of Delta at the NWOAL meet earlier this month. She won the Division III girls district at Liberty Center over the weekend. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/10/web1_Welch-2.jpg Josilyn Welch of Delta at the NWOAL meet earlier this month. She won the Division III girls district at Liberty Center over the weekend. File photo Maggie Duden of Wauseon runs at the league meet. She took third behind teammate Grace Rhoades at the district last Saturday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/10/web1_Duden-to-finish.jpg Maggie Duden of Wauseon runs at the league meet. She took third behind teammate Grace Rhoades at the district last Saturday. File photo