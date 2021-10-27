Archbold, Wauseon boys frequent all-league

Wauseon and Archbold had a pair of runners make the first team when the Northwest Ohio Athletic League all-league cross country teams were revealed after the league meet on Oct. 16.

Hunter Wasnich and Aidan Pena received first team all-league honors for Wauseon. Brady Johns and Aden McCarty of Archbold were also first team all-league.

Bryan’s Joshuah Taylor was the league’s runner of the year.

Garnering second team all-league honors were Carter Nofziger and Garrett Leininger of Wauseon. Brennan Garrow, Caleb Harrow and Landon Stamm were on the second team for Archbold.

First team

Hunter Wasnich, sr., Wauseon; Xander Fackler, soph., Bryan; Brady Johns, sr., Archbold; Kenny Miles, sr., Liberty Center; Aidan Pena, jr., Wauseon; Aden McCarty, jr. Archbold.

Runner of the Year: Joshuah Taylor, sr., Bryan.

Second team

Carter Nofziger, sr., Wauseon; Matthew Marlow, jr., Liberty Center; Brennan Garrow, soph., Archbold; Caleb Harrow, fr., Archbold; Garrett Leininger, soph., Wauseon; Landon Stamm, jr., Archbold; Derek Dulle, jr., Liberty Center.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Oliver Seibert, Gabe Short, Lance Ramirez.

Swanton: Santana Serratos.

Wauseon: Zaden Torres.

Aidan Pena of Wauseon strides to the finish line at the league meet on Oct. 16. He was awarded first team All-NWOAL honors with teammate Hunter Wasnich. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/10/web1_Pena-finishes-at-league-s.jpg Aidan Pena of Wauseon strides to the finish line at the league meet on Oct. 16. He was awarded first team All-NWOAL honors with teammate Hunter Wasnich. File photo