Area girls earn all-league XC honors

Fulton County girls made the All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League cross country teams that were announced after the league meet on Oct. 16.

First team all-league for Wauseon were Grace Rhoades and Maggie Duden. Josilyn Welch of Delta also made the first team.

Archbold’s Sophie Rupp and Kayla Gleckler of Evergreen were on the second team.

Liberty Center’s Hope Oelkrug was tabbed as NWOAL Runner of the Year.

First team

MaKayla Meller, soph., Liberty Center; Gracie Miller, soph., Liberty Center; Grace Rhoades, jr., Wauseon; Josilyn Welch, fr., Delta; Maggie Duden, sr., Wauseon; Kate Thormeier, fr., Bryan.

Runner of the Year: Hope Oelkrug, sr., Liberty Center.

Second team

Cassie Elieff, jr., Liberty Center; Sophie Rupp, jr., Archbold; Emily Gillson, soph., Patrick Henry; Reagan Dulle, jr., Liberty Center; Madison Prigge, jr., Patrick Henry; Kayla Gleckler, sr., Evergreen; Lexi Holloway, soph., Patrick Henry.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Karley Ramirez.

Evergreen: Deanna Hoffman.

Wauseon: Serena Mathews, Emilie Wasnich.

Wauseon’s Grace Rhoades finished her race at the NWOAL meet. Rhoades was chosen first team all-league for the Indians. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/10/web1_Rhoades-2.jpg Wauseon’s Grace Rhoades finished her race at the NWOAL meet. Rhoades was chosen first team all-league for the Indians. File photo Archbold’s Karley Ramirez passes a runner from Patrick Henry at the NWOAL meet on Oct. 16. Ramirez garnered honorable mention all-league honors for the Blue Streaks. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/10/web1_Ramirez-at-league-s.jpg Archbold’s Karley Ramirez passes a runner from Patrick Henry at the NWOAL meet on Oct. 16. Ramirez garnered honorable mention all-league honors for the Blue Streaks. File photo