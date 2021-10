DEFIANCE — The Archbold volleyball team exited the Division III district tournament after a 25-23, 27-25, 22-25, 25-9 loss against third-seeded Tinora in a semifinal matchup Monday at Defiance High School.

Chaney Brodbeck led the Blue Streaks with 17 kills, four aces and two blocks. Ella Bowman added eight kills and five blocks, while Keely Culler finished with seven kills.

Addi Ziegler notched 38 assists and three aces for the Streaks.

Archbold closes the season at 20-4.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/10/web1_archboldlogo_blockA-3.jpg