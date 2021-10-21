Few changes for area teams in OHSAA rankings

The rankings did not change much for teams in the area when the latest edition of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football computer ratings were announced on Tuesday.

Wauseon (6-3) stayed at 11th in the rankings for Division IV, Region 14 following their 41-7 loss to Archbold (9-0). The Indians would be at Wooster Triway (6-1) if the playoffs began this week.

The Blue Streaks are still at the top in Division VI, Region 22. They would welcome Fairview (3-6) if the regular season ended today.

Delta did drop in Region 22. The Panthers (4-5) fell one spot to 15th.

Evergreen (2-7) is currently on the outside looking into the playoffs at 18th in the region.

Rankings

Region 14 – 1. Bellevue (8-1) 24.3278, 2. Van Wert (8-1) 20.0667, 3. LaGrange Keystone (7-1) 19.3181, 4. Port Clinton (8-1) 19.2525, 5. Clyde (7-2) 18.8167, 6. Wooster Triway (6-1) 17.6875, 7. Rocky River Lutheran West (8-1) 15.9854, 8. Sandusky Perkins (6-3) 15.95, 9. Shelby (7-2) 15.7438, 10. Bellville Clear Fork (6-3) 13.0253, 11. Wauseon (6-3) 10.5778, 12. Tol. Scott (5-4) 10.1875, 13. Rossford (5-4) 9.5585, 14. Galion (4-5) 8.1667, 15. Huron (5-4) 8.0202, 16. Milan Edison (5-4) 7.9722, 17. Oberlin Firelands (5-4) 6.9885, 18. Bryan (5-4) 5.9944, 19. Napoleon (3-6) 4.7172, 20. Upper Sandusky (3-6) 4.1722.

Region 22 – 1. Archbold (9-0) 20, 2. Ashland Crestview (9-0) 19.547, 3. Carey (8-1) 18.6429, 4. Columbus Grove (9-0) 17.8167, 5. Liberty Center (7-2) 16.3737, 6. Defiance Tinora (8-1) 16.1717, 7. Gibsonburg (7-1) 12.8929, 8. Collins Western Reserve (6-3) 11.2953, 9. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (8-1) 10.8788, 10. Cardinal Stritch (5-2) 9.9398, 11. Attica Seneca East (6-3) 7.5828, 12. Bluffton (5-4) 7.3571, 13. Ottawa Hills (6-3) 5.1941, 14. Van Buren (3-5) 4.5934, 15. Delta (4-5) 4.4622, 16. Fairview (3-6) 3.2475, 17. Haviland Wayne Trace (3-6) 2.899, 18. Evergreen (2-7) 1.9158, 19. Bucyrus (2-7) 1.8278, 20. Northwood (3-4) 1.6429.

Archbold quarterback DJ Newman throws a pass out to the flat last Friday night at Wauseon. The Blue Streaks are once again rated first in the latest edition of the OHSAA computer rankings for Division VI, Region 22. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/10/web1_Newman-throws-v.-Waus.jpg Archbold quarterback DJ Newman throws a pass out to the flat last Friday night at Wauseon. The Blue Streaks are once again rated first in the latest edition of the OHSAA computer rankings for Division VI, Region 22. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest