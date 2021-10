Following their big 41-7 win over Wauseon last Friday, Archbold has further secured its first place standing in the Ohio Associated Press football poll for Division VI.

The Blue Streaks (9-0) now have 15 first place votes, three more than a week ago. They host Patrick Henry (6-3) this week.

Ranked second is Mechanicsburg (9-0) with five first place votes. West Jefferson (9-0) was ranked third.