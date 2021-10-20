Pettisville girls cross country claims Buckeye Border Conference crown

MONTPELIER — The Pettisville girls took home the league title while Fayette came in third, and in the boys meet Fayette earned runner-up honors and Pettisville was third at the Buckeye Border Conference Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Superior School in Montpelier.

Fayette’s Leslie Burrow finished first overall in the girls race, posting a time of 21:37.

For Pettisville, Grace Remington was third (22:16) and Kendall Sears fourth (22:51). Madison Remington finished sixth (23:44), Sophie Sterken eighth (24:03) and Renee Hoylman 10th (24:20).

Next for Fayette was Maeve Maginn at seventh (23:58), Emma Leininger 13th (25:19), Hannah Kovar 14th (25:29) and Erika Fetterman 23rd (27:20).

Wyatt Mitchell notched the best finish for the Fayette boys, placing fourth with a time of 18:41. Then came Evan Beauregard who was 10th (20:28), Chase Moats 11th (20:29), Drew Beauregard 23rd (21:38) and Shane Maginn 27th (22:10).

Zach McWatters was seventh for Pettisville, finishing the race in 19:14. Jayden Bleikamp finished 14th (20:35) for the Blackbirds, Caden Bishop 15th (21:04), Carlos Bowers 20th (21:32) and Josh Basselman 24th (21:54).

BBC XC Championships

Team Scores

Boys

Holgate 17; Fayette 54; Pettisville 78; North Central 128; Montpelier 139; Hilltop 157; Edon 159; Stryker 200.

Girls

Pettisville 31; Holgate 53; Fayette 57; Montpelier 98; Stryker, North Central 106; Hilltop 160.

Fayette boys second, Pettisville third