Pettisville, Wauseon girls cross country victorious at Hudson Invitational

HUDSON, Mich. — Local cross country teams performed well at the Hudson Invitational on Saturday across the border. Notably, Wauseon claimed the team title in the Upper Girls Division, while Pettisville was first in the Lower Division.

Grace Rhoades took third for the Indian girls, running the race in 19:58.71. Maggie Duden finished 10th at 21:11.51, Serena Mathews was 16th (21:49.3), Emilie Wasnich 22nd (22:35.11), and Natalie Kuntz 41st (23:50.6).

Sophie Rupp came in at eighth for Archbold, with a time of 21:03.28. Annika DeLong finished 32nd (23:10.34) for the Blue Streaks.

For Evergreen, Kayla Gleckler finished 20th (22:23.47) and Deanna Hoffman 27th (22:53.67).

Delta was led by Josilyn Welch, who took sixth with a time of 20:25.94. Sophia Bonfert was 46th (24:27.12) for the Panthers.

In the lower division, Pettisville was led by Grace Remington taking sixth (21:08.09) and Kendall Sears seventh (21:35.73). Sophie Sterken of Pettisville was 14th (22:45.65), Renee Hoylman 21st (23:12.64), and Madison Remington 25th (23:20.45).

For Fayette, Leslie Burrow finished fifth (21:03.52), Maeve Maginn 22nd (23:13.18), and Hannah Kovar 49th (24:47.19).

The Wauseon boys, who placed sixth in the Upper Division, got a runner-up finish from Hunter Wasnich and eighth place out of Aidan Pena. Wasnich ran the race in 16:46.07, while Pena did so in 17:36.76.

Carter Nofziger was 33rd (18:46.53) for the Indians.

Archbold’s team placed fourth. Leading them was Aden McCarty, who finished 11th (17:50.46). Also, Brady Johns was 16th (18:12.97), Brennan Garrow 25th (18:29.4), Caleb Harrow 35th (18:56.12), and Landon Stamm 41st (19:19.65).

Delta’s best finish came from Blake Hilton who was 57th (20:11.08).

In the Lower Boys Division Fayette was fifth and Pettisville ninth.

Jose Blanco took sixth for the Eagles with a time of 17:53.29. In addition, Wyatt Mitchell was 10th (18:04.23), Evan Beauregard 28th (19:27.12), Chase Moats 33rd (19:36.28), and Micah Maginn 63rd (21:13.3).

Zach McWatters of Pettisville finished 13th (18:14.75). Also for the Blackbirds, Caden Bishop was 38th (20:00.56), and Jayden Bleikamp 46th (20:15.3).