Locals receive all-league honors

The Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys golf teams were announced with the conclusion of the league season in September.

Andy Scherer of Wauseon was the league’s player of the year. Swanton’s Andrew Emerine received coach of the year honors.

Also making the first team were Noah Huard and Drew Dauber of Bryan, Luke Rosebrook and Cahle Roth of Archbold, and Swanton’s Garrett Swank.

For Fulton County, Sam Betz and Mazin Rukieh were named second team all-league. Jackson Gleckler and Mykale Schneider got that honor for Wauseon.

Honorable mention were Gavin Cousino of Delta, plus Lucas Bloom and Ryan O’Shea of Swanton.

First team

Noah Huard, soph., Bryan; Luke Rosebrook, jr., Archbold; Cahle Roth, soph., Archbold; Garrett Swank, sr., Swanton; Drew Dauber, jr., Bryan.

Golfer of the Year: Andy Scherer, sr., Wauseon.

Coach of the Year: Andrew Emerine, Swanton.

Second team

Ethan Rohrs, sr., Patrick Henry; Jackson Gleckler, jr., Wauseon; Sam Betz, sr., Swanton; Colin Shirkey, sr., Bryan; Mazin Rukieh, fr., Swanton; Ian Schwab, fr., Patrick Henry; Mykale Schneider.

Honorable mention

Delta: Gavin Cousino.

Swanton: Lucas Bloom, Ryan O’Shea.