Golfers fall short at D-II district

PORT CLINTON — Fulton County golfers could not qualify to state from the Division II Boys District held at Catawba Island on Thursday.

Qualifying teams were Bryan who won with a 335 total, and Galion at second with a 341 score. Swanton finished sixth (354) and Wauseon eighth (385).

Only two individuals not on a qualifying team earned spots to state, with those going to Brice McDaniel of Liberty-Benton and Britton Hall of Lima Bath. McDaniel was first overall with a 74, while Hall took third with a 77.

Andy Scherer had Wauseon’s best score, placing ninth and shooting an 82. Jackson Gleckler shot an 88 for the Indians, Mykale Schneider 104, Riley Morr 111 and Zach Puehler 112.

For Swanton, seniors Garrett Swank and Sam Betz tied for 16th with an 85. Mazin Rukieh added a 91 for the Bulldogs, Lucas Bloom 93, and Ryan O’Shea 101.

D-II Boys District

Team Scores

1. Bryan 335 (Drew Dauber 87, Noah Huard 76, Nathan Hess 82, Colin Shirkey 99, Carter Brown 90); 2. Galion 341 (Nick McMullen 82, Logan Keller 89, Nate McMullen 82, Max Longwell 88, Nate Barre 92); 3. Liberty-Benton 342; 4. Shelby 352; 5. Ottawa-Glandorf 353; 6. Swanton 354; 7. Ontario 363; 8. Wauseon 385; 9. Lake 385.

Top Individuals

1. Brice McDaniel (Liberty-Benton) 74; 2. Noah Huard (Bryan) 76; 3. Britton Hall (Bath) 77; 4. Jace Fast (Van Wert) 79; 5. Carson Fuka (Ottawa-Glandorf) 80; 6. Austin Hanni-Wells (Liberty-Benton) 81, Ryan Chapman (Ontario) 81, Josh Swartz (Clyde) 81; 9. Andy Scherer (Wauseon) 82, Nathan Hess (Bryan) 82, Owen Knapp (Upper Sandusky) 82, Nick McMullen (Galion) 82, Nate McMullen (Galion) 82.

Rosebrook on to state for Archbold

Archbold’s Luke Rosebrook will head to state for the Blue Streaks after a fifth place finish at the Division III district at Stone Ridge Golf Course in Bowling Green Thursday. Rosebrook shot a 73.

Qualifying teams were Ottoville, Minster, Ottawa Hills and Kalida.

Zach Miller of Allen East had the best overall score with a 68 to qualify. Other qualifiers were Clark Grayson of Danbury who finished third (70), and Jack Gerker of Delphos St. John’s at fourth (72).

Owen Lemley of Fayette shot a 97 but could not advance out of the district.

Andy Scherer of Wauseon with a tee shot at the NWOAL Championships this season. He placed ninth at the Division II district at Catawba Island on Thursday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/10/web1_Scherer-at-10th.jpg Andy Scherer of Wauseon with a tee shot at the NWOAL Championships this season. He placed ninth at the Division II district at Catawba Island on Thursday. File photo Jackson Gleckler of Wauseon shot an 88 at the district tournament on Thursday. No one from the area advanced to state out of Division II. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/10/web1_Gleckler-at-league-s.jpg Jackson Gleckler of Wauseon shot an 88 at the district tournament on Thursday. No one from the area advanced to state out of Division II. File photo Swanton’s Sam Betz and Garrett Swank each shot an 85 and tied for 16th at the district, concluding their senior season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/10/web1_Betz-and-Swank.jpg Swanton’s Sam Betz and Garrett Swank each shot an 85 and tied for 16th at the district, concluding their senior season. File photo

Archbold’s Luke Rosebrook to state in Division III