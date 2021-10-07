Golf season concludes for area girls

FINDLAY — Local girls golf teams saw their season come to a close at the Division II District at Sycamore Springs in Findlay on Monday.

The Wauseon girls finished 12th with a 421 team total. Archbold came in at 13th with a 430.

Qualifying teams were Lima Central Catholic who won with a 343, Van Buren who finished second (347), Coldwater at third (373), and Colonel Crawford fourth (387).

The highest finisher in the area was Carly Grime of Archbold, tying for 24th and shooting a 93. Next for the Blue Streaks were Brayton Huffman with a 100, Aniyah Copeland 117, and Alli Bickel 120.

Gabby Rodriguez had a 136 for Archbold.

For Wauseon, Halle Frank carded a 104, Calaway Gerken and Jordan King each had 105, followed by Ashley Fisher with a 107. Just outside of the scoring for the Indians was Jaylee Perez who shot a 113.

Division II Girls District

Team Scores

1. Lima C.C. 343 (Bridget Mulcahy 79, Emma Mayers 84, Carlie VanMeter 86, Leiahnni Smith 94, Olivia Garver 97); 2. Van Buren 347 (Joslyn Hunt 80, Claire Recker 84, Ali Bishop 86, Maggie Wehrle 97, Taylor Stewart 109); 3. Coldwater 373 (Jordan Hemmelgarn 87, Grace Buschur 93, Laney Finke 94, Natalie Ashbaugh 99, Lindsey Finke 100); 4. Col. Crawford 387 (Lucy Myers 90, Katie Reynolds 98, Sophie Beck 97, Chelsea Daubenspeck 116, Katie Hanft 102); 5. Hopewell-Loudon 390; 6. Perkins 391; 7. Minster 392; 8. Hicksville 393; 9. Edison 401; 10. Gibsonburg 412; 11. Bellevue 420; 12. Wauseon 421; 13. Archbold 430; 14. Fairview 446; 15. Wynford 449.

Halle Frank of Wauseon with a putt during the NWOAL Girls Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 24. She shot a 104 for the Indians who took 12th as a team at the Division II district at Sycamore Springs on Monday.