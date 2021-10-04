Swanton victorious, Wauseon runner-up at D-II golf sectional

TOLEDO — Swanton put together a strong team performance with a 353 to take first overall, while Wauseon was second with a 364 on Thursday at the Division II Boys Sectional Golf Tournament held at Heatherdowns Country Club in Toledo.

The Bulldogs and Indians each qualify for this week’s district tournament at Catawba Island, along with Lake. Individual qualifiers were Brayden Spencer of Port Clinton with an 82, Cael Katafiacz of Toledo Central Catholic at 86, Michael Budge of Otsego 87 and Jake Ewerson of Genoa 88.

Andy Scherer of Wauseon had the lowest round, shooting a 76. Garrett Swank of Swanton was second with an 80.

Next for the Dogs were Mazin Rukieh who tied for seventh with Budge at 87, Sam Betz (T-14th) who shot a 91, Lucas Bloom 95 and Ryan O’Shea 97.

For Wauseon, Jackson Gleckler tied for fourth with an 85, Mykale Schneider had a 99 and Zach Puehler 104. Riley Morr added a 105 for the Indians.

Trayte Dixon paced Evergreen with a 116.

The Division II district at Catawba Island Club will be this Thursday beginning at 10 a.m.

D-II Golf Sectional

Team Scores

1. Swanton 353 (Garrett Swank 80, Sam Betz 91, Mazin Rukieh 87, Ryan O’Shea 97, Lucas Bloom 95); 2. Wauseon 364 (Andy Scherer 76, Jackson Gleckler 85, Mykale Schneider 99, Riley Morr 105, Zach Puehler 104); 3. Lake 370; 4. Lakota 372; 5. Genoa 374; 6. Toledo C.C. 384; 7. Oak Harbor 387; 8. Otsego 388; 9. Eastwood 393; 10. Port Clinton 403; 11. Rossford 461; 12. Evergreen 480.

Individual Scores (top 10)

1. Andy Scherer (Wauseon) 76; 2. Garrett Swank (Swanton) 80; 3. Brayden Spencer (Port Clinton) 82; 4. Myles Lowe (Lake) 85, Jackson Gleckler (Wauseon) 85; 6. Cael Katafiacz (Toledo C.C.) 86; 7. Michael Budge (Otsego) 87, Mazin Rukieh (Swanton) 87; 9. Jake Ewersen (Genoa) 88, Grant Tefft (Toledo C.C.) 88.

The Swanton golf team collectively shot a 353 to win the Division II Sectional Golf Tournament at Heatherdowns Country Club Thursday. Garrett Swank paced the Bulldogs, taking second overall and shooting an 80. From left: Coach Andrew Emerine, Mazin Rukieh, Sam Betz, Garrett Swank, Lucas Bloom, Adam Lemon, Ryan O’Shea, Ethan Bonifas. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/10/web1_Sectional-champs.jpg The Swanton golf team collectively shot a 353 to win the Division II Sectional Golf Tournament at Heatherdowns Country Club Thursday. Garrett Swank paced the Bulldogs, taking second overall and shooting an 80. From left: Coach Andrew Emerine, Mazin Rukieh, Sam Betz, Garrett Swank, Lucas Bloom, Adam Lemon, Ryan O’Shea, Ethan Bonifas. Photo provided Andy Scherer of Wauseon watches a tee shot down the fairway at the NWOAL Golf Tournament back on Sept. 24. He shot the lowest round at the D-II sectional on Thursday, finishing with a 76 for the Indians who were runner-up as a team. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/10/web1_Scherer-at-league-s-2.jpg Andy Scherer of Wauseon watches a tee shot down the fairway at the NWOAL Golf Tournament back on Sept. 24. He shot the lowest round at the D-II sectional on Thursday, finishing with a 76 for the Indians who were runner-up as a team. File photo Swanton’s Mazin Rukieh watches a putt at an earlier match this season. Rukieh and the rest of the Bulldogs are now set to compete at the Division II district at Catawba Island this week. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/10/web1_Rukieh-putts-at-13.jpg Swanton’s Mazin Rukieh watches a putt at an earlier match this season. Rukieh and the rest of the Bulldogs are now set to compete at the Division II district at Catawba Island this week. File photo