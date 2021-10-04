Archbold boys golf wins D-III Ironwood Sectional

Archbold had the top two finishers in Cahle Roth and Luke Rosebrook en route to a sectional championship performance on Thursday at the Division III Boys Golf Sectional at Ironwood in Wauseon.

The Blue Streaks’ team posted a score of 327. Also qualifying for the district was Montpelier’s team at second with a 344, and Fairview who finished third with a 351 score.

Roth had the lowest round with a 73, while Rosebrook shot 78 and finished second. Fulton County was represented in third by Owen Lemley of Fayette who shot 79 to qualify for the district as an individual.

Other individual qualifiers were Zach Hayes of North Central who tied for fourth with an 80 and Esten Kennerk of Edgerton, who tied for sixth and shot an 81.

Archbold’s Cade Miller (T-11th) shot an 87 and River Ryan (T-15th) an 89. Zane Behnfeldt (T-18th) added a 90 for the Blue Streaks.

At the forefront for Pettisville was Blayn Meck (T-15th) who shot an 89. Caden Bishop (T-22nd) chipped in with a 91, Sam Myers 98, and Tobin King 102.

Adam Mattin paced Delta with a 94.

Qualifiers advance to the Division III district at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green this Thursday beginning at 8:30 a.m.

D-III Golf Sectional

Team Scores

1. Archbold 327 (Luke Rosebrook 78, Cahle Roth 73, Zane Behnfeldt 90, Cade Miller 87, River Ryan 89); 2. Montpelier 344; 3. Fairview 351; 4. No. Central 352; 5. Edgerton 360; 6. Tinora 361; 7. Pettisville 380; 8. Hicksville 401; 9. Liberty Center 418; 10. Delta 418; 11. Stryker 428; 12. Hilltop 449; 13. Edon 0; 14. Fayette 0.

Individual Scores

1. Cahle Roth (Archbold) 73; 2. Luke Rosebrook (Archbold) 78; 3. Owen Lemley (Fayette) 79; 4. Aidan Higbie (Montpelier) 80, Zach Hayes (No. Central) 80; 6. Esten Kennerk (Edgerton) 81, Nathaniel Adkins (Fairview) 81, Jaxon Richmond (Montpelier) 81; 9. Carter Bernal (Tinora) 85; 10. Kaden Kennerk (Edgerton) 86.

Fayette’s Owen Lemley also advancing